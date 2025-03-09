20-year-old man arrested and charged with ‘multiple’ driving offences in Alford

A 20-year-old man has been arrested and charged with “multiple” driving offences in Alford.

Officers had reason to stop a car in the Greystone Road area of the Aberdeenshire town at about noon on Saturday March 8.

The driver left the vehicle but was traced a short time later.

He was arrested and charged in connection with multiple driving offences.

The grey Honda Civic vehicle he was driving was also found not to be roadworthy, with the vehicle seized by officers.

Its driver is due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday March 10.

Constable Scott Walmsley said: “We rely on members of the public to report any concerns about drivers in their local area so we can act on their information.

“We are looking for anyone in the Alford area who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage of this distinctive vehicle being driven this week to contact 101, quoting incident 1426 of 8 March.”