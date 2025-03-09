From Barbieland to Braemar: Is Margot Robbie moving to Royal Deeside?

Has Hollywood A-lister and Oscar winner Margot Robbie bought a house in Braemar?

The Australian-born actor is rumoured to have purchased a home in the Deeside village after spending a glorious spring-break there last year.

Ms Robbie, who had her first baby last October with her English director husband, Tom Ackerley, is thought to have bought a two-storey cottage on the banks of the River Dee, on the outskirts of the village.

Margot Robbie has visited Braemar

Last year, Ms Robbie told a special screening of Barbie in Los Angeles—organised by actors’ union SAG-AFTRA—that she found herself in a quaint Scottish pub, eavesdropping on a group of lads engrossed in a heated debate about the Barbie movie.

After half an hour of listening to their animated discussion, she couldn’t resist approaching their table and thanking them for seeing the film.

It took the group a moment to realise who she was.

During her Braemar trip, Ms Robbie also visited The Fish Shop in Ballater, a seafood haven known for its fresh oysters and buttery Dover sole.

But has Ms Robbie fallen in love with Braemar and bought a house there?

According to The Daily Mail, she may have.

While they didn’t divulge the location, they claim to know which house.

The newspaper said it spoke with the house’s previous owner, who confirmed selling the cottage last year.

The previous owner now lives on a farm in Suffolk.

The owner told The Mail on Sunday that she could not “divulge the name of the new owner”.

Ms Robbie has been closely linked to the area in other ways too, as she was rumoured to have been invited to the Braemar Gathering in 2024.

Could it be true?

While Braemar is becoming a haven for celebrities—attracted by the charm of The Fife Arms and the area’s royal connections—could it be true?

Potentially, yes. Ms Robbie has a Scottish father, Dougie Robbie, a sugarcane tycoon who is now a property developer.

Her husband is English, so there would be no barrier to them owning a house in the UK.

Many say locals are being priced out of the market due to high-spending celebrities attracted to the area by the five-star luxury of The Fife Arms.

One “near neighbour” of the house Ms Robbie is reported to have bought told The Daily Mail: “The Fife Arms has spoilt the village. I’ve lived here for 25 years and seen it change in character.

“We’re quite blasé about spotting celebrities as we’re used to seeing the Royals around Braemar, but the nature of the village has changed for the worse in recent years.

“The demographic has changed completely, and it no longer feels like a village for us.

“I know Barbie is moving into the cottage down the road, which is exciting, but I’m not sure how good it will be for the village.

“I heard she’d bought it for ‘thinking time’.

“She hasn’t been seen around here since early last year.”

What properties are up for sale in Braemar?

While Ms Robbie may have already secured a new home, we had a look at what properties are currently available in the village.

There are four properties for sale in Braemar, marketed by ASPC.

A four-bedroom detached house with two living rooms and two bathrooms at 17 Canmore Road is on sale for £435,000.

The house also has a double garage—perhaps for Ms Robbie’s Barbie car—and a garden.

For those wanting to be nearby, there is also a house at 19 Canmore Road.

It is slightly smaller, yet it boasts four bedrooms, one sitting room and two bathrooms.

It comes with a garden, a garage, and on- and off-street parking.

If that is over your budget, you might like to take a look at 1 Balnellan Road.

It has three bedrooms, one sitting room and one family bathroom and is semi-detached, with a ground-floor bedroom as well as a garden.

If you have more than half a million to play with, you could take a look at this £540,000 beauty.

The Moor on Kindrochit Drive is a four-bedroom, two-living-room detached home with a double garage, garden and off-street parking.

The Moor is in a quiet residential area but is within stumbling distance of The Fife Arms.

Ms Robbie has been approached for comment.