Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Ferryhill Railway holding open day this Sunday, to mark 175 years since the first steam train arrived in Aberdeen

The Ferryhill railway heritage trust is proceeding with bold plans for a new tourist attraction in Aberdeen. It's hosting an open day on Sunday, March 16.

The Flying Scotman being turned at Ferryhill Railway Trust in July 2023. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Neil Drysdale

It’s one of those occasions which is forever etched in the memories of the north-east’s transport aficionados.

On March 16, 1850, the first train crossed the viaduct over the River Dee and arrived at a station in Ferryhill, even as excited onlookers marvelled at the spectacle.

Thereafter, bolstered by a network of services across the region, with stations which thrived in the Victorian era, the Aberdeen Railway Company was taken over by the Scottish North Eastern Railway, and then by the Caledonian Railway.

The trust is celebrating the occasion

The sight of these old vehicles has rich nostalgia for anybody who recalls The Railway Children or watched Trever Howard romance Celia Johnson in Brief Encounter.

And though the station building no longer exists, the associated engine shed is now occupied by the Ferryhill Railway Heritage Trust, which is celebrating the 175th anniversary of that original train journey with an open day this weekend.

Jon Tyler is the tireless chairman of the Ferryhill Railway Heriatge Trust. Pic: FRHT.

The organisation’s members are clearly passionate about their project. Yet it has taken a lot of hard work and many years of dedication from a volunteer army to make progress.

Back in 2019, the resplendent Tornado tooted its whistle and passengers enjoyed being driven back to the past on the first of seven charter services to the Granite City.

Going back to a romantic age

The ultra-sleek Union of South Africa also made the journey up the coast from Edinburgh and gained plenty of attention on its scenic route.

And then, the creme de la creme, The Flying Scotsman, attracted hundreds of visitors to the Ferryhill site when it made a much-heralded flying visit as part of its centenary celebrations in July 2023.

There was plenty of excitement when The Flying Scotsman visited Aberdeen.

Jon Tyler, FRHT chairman, said: “On March 16, we are holding the official opening of the trust’s newly-renovated shed containing our museum, workshops and water tower.

“Tim Hedley-Jones, the executive director of the Railway Heritage Trust, is performing the ceremony. Then, later in the day, Keith Jones, author of The Railways of Aberdeen, will be giving a talk on the history of the Ferryhill site and the railway.

The turntable makes the difference

“The trust’s premises still play an important part in the railway in Aberdeen 175 years later, given that steam excursions can only come to the city because the locomotives can be turned on our refurbished 1906 turntable.”

That, in itself, has proved a major success. Yet there’s much more in the pipeline.

The Ferryhill railway heritage trust has ambitious plans for the future.

The FRHT has already completed the restoration of the listed former railway offices and water tower with the aid of more than £260,000 of grants from a number of sources.

The Press & Journal has learned that the next stage of the development requires a further investment of around £1m which will be used to create a world-class visitor experience and facilities for the repair and restoration of heritage rolling stock.

‘The site will become a tourist draw’

The trust is also committed to replacing temporary accommodation with a purpose-built workshop to house its massive vertical mill and the large lathe from the former Inverurie locomotive works.

The new building will provide a visitors’ viewing gallery, with a lecture theatre, retail facilities and offices for the Ferryhill-based officials and volunteers.

The Ferryhill railway heritage trust’s new turntable in the snow.

Aberdeen will be graced by the arrival of the Tall Ships in July, but there will also be an opportunity for locals to catch a glimpse of several classic trains during the summer.

Mr Tyler said: “During 2025, seven trains are planned to visit the city on day trips from Edinburgh and Glasgow. Each of these is hauled by the Tornado Steam Engine, which is serviced and turned at Ferryhill.

‘We’ve also added a men’s shed’

“This spectacle in itself attracts many visitors to the site, who will now benefit from the dedicated museum and new workshop facilities run by the Ferryhill Men’s Shed, which is housed in the restored railway offices.

“This forms the latest part of the redevelopment of the former British Railways Ferryhill depot, next to Duthie Park, which has seen a total of over £1m of funding.”

Classic steam trains have travelled to Aberdeen on a regular basis since 2019. Pic: FRHT.

The trust has a successful record of fundraising with international, national and local backing as well as gaining sponsorship from companies in the Aberdeen area.

Hard work has trumped hot air

Some people doubted whether they could revive the days of classic locomotion in the north east when the group launched its activities in 2007.

But, 18 years later, they have shown their steam vision is a lot more than just hot air.

Classic locomotives have become part of the scenery in Ferryhill. Pic: FRHT.

Visitors are welcome at the open day on Sunday March 16 from 10am to 4pm.

Access is from Duthie Park, via the Community Garden.

Conversation