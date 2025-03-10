Two people taken to hospital after A96 crash at Kinellar

Two people were taken to hospital following an A96 crash at Kinellar.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after reports of a crash at about 5.11pm on Sunday.

Two ambulances, a paramedic response car, a trauma team and a special operations response team were sent to the scene.

The road was closed while officers and paramedics attended.

Two people rushed to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary

Two patients were then transported to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesperson said: “We received a call at 17.11 to attend an incident on the A96 at Kinellar.

It is not yet known how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Police have been contacted for more information.

