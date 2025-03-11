Owner vows to ‘act swiftly to protect castle’ as plans for quarry outside Huntly are APPROVED

Plans for a 30-acre quarry near Huntly have been approved – but “devastated” villagers refuse to give up the fight to defend their quiet countryside community.

Leiths (Scotland) has been given the go-ahead to operate the quarry, which is estimated to be the same size as 15 football pitches, for the next 22 years.

The site at Craig Farm is believed to hold around 650,000 tonnes of gravel and sand, with 30,000 tonnes to be extracted and sold per year.

Mounds of material will be taken away by lorries every day.

Excavation work at the quarry is expected to be carried out in phases, with each area to be restored once it is no longer needed.

The Aberdeen-based firm said the Craig Farm site would employ two members of staff, with a third expected to assist with haulage.

They stressed that having a quarry in the north-east would help the local construction sector.

What did council planning experts say on the quarry?

Ahead of the crucial meeting, council planners urged elected members to vote the proposal through.

They agreed the quarry was “appropriately sited and designed”, and claimed it would not harm the surrounding landscape or listed buildings.

And, they said the giant facility would not affect air quality, create unacceptable noise or cause road safety issues.

Leiths estimates there would be an average of 11 HGV trips along the narrow B9002 during the week with a further three on Saturdays.

But the proposal proved to be quite controversial, with 45 letters of objection submitted to Aberdeenshire Council against the quarry…

Huntly quarry ‘as quiet an operation as you’d imagine’

The application went before the Marr area committee earlier today, after members visited the site itself last Wednesday amid rising tensions over the plan.

Councillor Sarah Brown asked what general noise levels would be like on a daily basis, specifically around vehicles on the site.

Leiths planning manager Colin Ortlepp told members that there would be “fairly limited operations” at the quarry.

He explained that trucks would be fitted with white noise reverse alarms.

“It is deliberately designed to be less intrusive than noises you’d historically hear around a building site,” he explained.

Mr Ortlepp claimed that noise assessments showed there would be a limit of 45 decibels generated from the quarry.

This would mean a fridge and a heavy spell of rain would be louder.

He stated this figure was “as quiet an operation you’d imagine you’d get in terms of quarrying”.

What did councillors have to say?

Huntly councillor Gwyneth Petrie said it was a “really difficult” application, but she urged the committee to approve it – and did so “slightly reluctantly”.

“I absolutely get the concerns of residents who have raised those to us during this process,” she continued.

“Having been on the site, listened to planners and seen the recommendations that have to be implemented before the work can commence, I’m assured we can grant this one.”

Councillor Geva Blackett said the site visit was “extremely valuable” but also wanted to grant the quarry.

She added: “We are all sympathising with people in the area and that’s what has made it so difficult.

“But, the reasons for granting have been given by officers and I think we have no option really but to go with their recommendation on this.”

However, councillor Yi-Pei Chou Turvey wanted the plan to be refused.

She said the proposal had “so many red flags” and was concerned the narrow roads would not be able to cope with the large quarry trucks.

The Banchory and Mid Deeside member also voiced her deep concerns on nature and water sources in the area.

But following a vote, the quarry plan was approved by six votes to three.

Castle owner ‘won’t hesitate to take legal action’

Residents living nearby were quick to respond to the decision.

Andrew Foreman, owner of the A-listed Craig Castle, has pledged an “unwavering commitment” to protect the historic site and its “irreplaceable treasures”.

The businessman also stressed that he would not hesitate to take legal action if needed to ensure the castle and its surroundings are “protected from any threat”.

He said: “The protection of Craig Castle, its ancient woodland and nearby heritage sites is not just about preserving the past.

“It’s about securing a healthier, sustainable future for our communities and the environment.”

Mr Foreman hired a principal ecologist to consider the environmental impact the quarry could have on the area.

The ecologist claimed that the development could have “catastrophic detrimental impacts” on certain species, and could even lead to “local extinctions”.

“The potential risks outlined by our ecologist are not something I will take lightly,” Mr Foreman stated.

He added: “I promise to act swiftly, decisively, and in full partnership with the local community to ensure that this unique heritage is safeguarded for generations to come.”

Mum feels ‘incredibly helpless’ after Huntly quarry approved

Victoria Nunn watched the meeting with her husband and was “absolutely devastated” with the outcome.

Last week, the cancer survivor told The Press and Journal how special the area was to her and her family.

“We’ve just had a brief discussion about what to do and whether to sell up, but we’ve only been here three years and moving my daughter is hugely traumatic for her,” she said.

“It makes you feel so incredibly helpless.”

Victoria added: “I’m glad we fought it as much as we did but Aberdeenshire Council, Leiths and the councillors that voted for it should be ashamed of themselves.”

