Farm Stop boss barred from building ‘generously sized’ home for daughter at Portlethen site

The family behind Portlethen’s Farm Stop have been denied permission to build a family home next to the popular farming venture.

Andrew Polson of Polson Farms applied to Aberdeenshire Council seeking permission for the home at Glenfinnan on the outskirts of the town.

As the site is designated as agricultural land, he argued the home would be built for an “essential farm worker” to tend to animals.

Documents sent to the council indicated this essential worker would be his daughter Christina.

They revealed: “At present, the farm holding and Farm Stop are run by Mr Polson, his daughter and her partner.

“There is currently no house within the landholding and therefore the two households currently share a house – which is not sustainable long term.

“Given the need to provide on-site accommodation to ensure the welfare of the stock, a new house associated with the farm holding is sought.”

Why was the proposed Portlethen house needed at Farm Stop site?

Altogether, the family farm and Farm Stop is responsible for around 650 animals including 400 breeding ewes, 20 Highland cows, 50 goats and eight alpacas.

Planning documents said 24/7 care and management was needed all year round due to the range of livestock.

Workload on the farm increases during lambing and calving periods which are usually from February to May, and throughout November and December too.

But due to the range of animals on the farm, birthing can extend throughout the year and “demand a constant presence and vigilance”.

Mr Polson argued there is no property readily available for their needs.

He claims that those on the market are too far away, and insists any home would need a paddock area for animals that need constant care and attention, as well as a farm office.

He believed his housing proposal ticked all of those boxes.

The documents added: “Ms Polson shares the running with her father and recently got engaged and is of a stage of life looking to establish her own household.

“Given the need to be close to the main farm hub and Farm Stop for good reasons of animal welfare, a new house for an essential worker is sought.”

What did neighbours think?

The planned home had four bedrooms, as well as a lounge and office on the first floor.

Ann Bills, who lives nearby at Findon, sent in a letter of objection.

She argued that the land “is agricultural and should stay that way”.

And Laura Gibb, who lives nearby, said the house would “negatively affect” the land’s agricultural use.

“No benefit to the farm land in building a house on it,” she said.

“Greenbelt land should be kept as such.”

Why was the housing proposal thrown out?

Council planners refused the application back in October.

They believed there wasn’t enough evidence to prove there was a specific need for the home in the countryside, and claimed there were plenty of homes on the market to consider instead.

Planners stated that the lambing and calving season, and any “out-of-phase” birthing did not require a permanent member of staff on site.

They even went as far as to say that the business had managed “successfully” to date without having an employee living nearby in their own home.

Farm Stop opened in 2022 and has been run by Christina since day one, although her family help out behind the scenes.

What did councillors have to say about new Farm Stop house at Portlethen?

The application recently went before the local review body for councillors after Mr Polson appealed against the refusal.

However, councillor Jeff Goodhall wasn’t convinced.

“I’m very hesitant to say that the qualifications for a farm worker are met here,” he mused.

“But, I’m quite pleased that the farmer is so generous with the size of house and the view that goes with it.

“It’s very good of him to offer this to his farm worker, but I can’t see any reason to uphold this review.”

Do you think the plans should have been approved? Let us know in our comments section below

Fellow councillor Isobel Davidson agreed.

She said: “I don’t think it’s going to serve the purpose that it is proposed for, and I really don’t see the need for it here.

“If there are people living in the house next door that have a role in the livestock for this farm, then surely they’d be in a position to care for the animals in an emergency situation.”

The local review body unanimously agreed to with the initial refusal.

Read more: