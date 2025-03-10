Union Street footpath to close as workers move on to next phase of £20m revamp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Union Street footpath to close as workers move on to next phase of £20m revamp

Two new crossings will also be created so pedestrians can access the businesses along the stretch while the works are under way.

By Denny Andonova
Union Street footpath, which will close on March 10.
The footpath from the corner with Market Street up to the Attic clothes shop will be closed for a few weeks from today. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

Pedestrians will have to take a slight detour to reach Union Street businesses from today as workers progress with the revamp of the Aberdeen high street.

The central stretch of the Granite Mile – from the former Cafe Nero to St Nicholas kirkyard – has been undergoing works since last June.

It’s part of the local authority’s grand new vision for the city centre, which includes adding cycle lanes and widening pavements along Union Street.

With the main batch of constructions on the south-bound lane now nearing completion, workers are now moving on to sprucing up the pavements.

Union Street footpath, from the corner with Market Street to the Attic clothing shop.
The footpath outside Attic will be closed for a few weeks, starting March 10. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

What do the footpath works involve and how long would they last?

The stretch from Cafe Nero to the Attic clothes store will be refurbished first.

All of the pavement slabs will be replaced and new street furniture added, with the works expected to take about six weeks.

Workers were seen moving some of the hoarding along the construction site this morning to create a new pedestrian crossing out front of Attic.

The footpath should finish setting up the new crossings and close off the pavement by the end of today, March 10. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

A second one will be put across to the record store further up the road.

These will remain in place for the duration of the works so customers can still reach the shops easily, without having to take massive detours around the dug up spot.

Union Street footpath, from the corner with Market Street to the Attic clothing shop.
The crossing will be regulated by temporary lights. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

There will be signs on the corner of Cafe Nero, as well as one outside Sport Direct, explaining the changes and directing pedestrians to the new routes.

All of the changes should come into force by the end of the day.

Is there anything in place to help traders throughout pavement works?

Morrison Construction stakeholder and communications manager, Kirstie Goldlightly last week told The P&J the additional measures are being put in place to bring any disruption down to a minimum.

Some of the works on the pavements will also be carried out overnight so that the stores’ doorways are open and ready to welcome customers.

Morrison Construction are progressing with the works on Union Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The hoardings around the site have also been replaced with see-through fences.

This is hoped to give traders more breathing space and visibility, while giving residents a chance to take a glimpse into the progress workers are making day to day.

Attic co-owner Richard McLaughlin said it’s “all looking very positive so far”.

Richard McLaughlin.
Richard McLaughlin, co-owner of clothes store Attic on Union Street. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson.

He added: “We’ve been speaking with Aberdeen City Council about the next stages of the revamp, and it’s all been pretty good so far.

“The new crossing will definitely give us more visibility, which is essential for us.

“And, of course, it’s nice to be able to see across the road once again.”

