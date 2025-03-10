Union Street footpath to close as workers move on to next phase of £20m revamp

Pedestrians will have to take a slight detour to reach Union Street businesses from today as workers progress with the revamp of the Aberdeen high street.

The central stretch of the Granite Mile – from the former Cafe Nero to St Nicholas kirkyard – has been undergoing works since last June.

It’s part of the local authority’s grand new vision for the city centre, which includes adding cycle lanes and widening pavements along Union Street.

With the main batch of constructions on the south-bound lane now nearing completion, workers are now moving on to sprucing up the pavements.

What do the footpath works involve and how long would they last?

The stretch from Cafe Nero to the Attic clothes store will be refurbished first.

All of the pavement slabs will be replaced and new street furniture added, with the works expected to take about six weeks.

Workers were seen moving some of the hoarding along the construction site this morning to create a new pedestrian crossing out front of Attic.

A second one will be put across to the record store further up the road.

These will remain in place for the duration of the works so customers can still reach the shops easily, without having to take massive detours around the dug up spot.

There will be signs on the corner of Cafe Nero, as well as one outside Sport Direct, explaining the changes and directing pedestrians to the new routes.

All of the changes should come into force by the end of the day.

Is there anything in place to help traders throughout pavement works?

Morrison Construction stakeholder and communications manager, Kirstie Goldlightly last week told The P&J the additional measures are being put in place to bring any disruption down to a minimum.

Some of the works on the pavements will also be carried out overnight so that the stores’ doorways are open and ready to welcome customers.

The hoardings around the site have also been replaced with see-through fences.

This is hoped to give traders more breathing space and visibility, while giving residents a chance to take a glimpse into the progress workers are making day to day.

Attic co-owner Richard McLaughlin said it’s “all looking very positive so far”.

He added: “We’ve been speaking with Aberdeen City Council about the next stages of the revamp, and it’s all been pretty good so far.

“The new crossing will definitely give us more visibility, which is essential for us.

“And, of course, it’s nice to be able to see across the road once again.”

Read more: