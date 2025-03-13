Daviot crematorium REFUSED over fears noise from trailer neighbour would ‘destroy’ funerals

Controversial plans for a multi-million pound crematorium near Daviot have been refused after a months-long battle between locals and the developer.

Tensions have been escalating since Fraser Milne, who owns Inverurie Garden Centre, lodged plans for the facility with Aberdeenshire Council last year.

It was to be built on land right next to the Stewart Trailers manufacturing site, and prompted scores of objections.

In total, 84 residents submitted letters to the local authority asking for the proposal to be thrown out.

The venue was designed to have a central chapel with capacity for 144 mourners looking out to Bennachie.

And, the development would have included a garden of remembrance and reflective pool for mourners to grieve for their lost loved ones.

Plans discussed for a THIRD time after council stalemate

The proposal had previously gone before councillors twice but had divided opinion.

Members of the Formartine area committee sided against the plan, while their counterparts in Garioch wanted to see the crematorium go ahead.

As they remained at odds, the application went to the infrastructure services committee today for a final decision…

What was the argument FOR the Daviot crematorium?

Kellas planning director Lesley Tierney attended the meeting to speak on behalf of Mr Milne.

She argued the facility was needed due to a growing demand for cremations over burials.

She noted Aberdeenshire had an aging population and its death rate was expected to rise by 16% over the next decade.

But, she said there was “insufficient” crematorium capacity in the region to meet the forecasted demand.

And, Ms Tierney said the “ambitious and respectful” development would have no harmful impact on the surrounding area.

The planning chief argued that the site would generate “no additional pollution beyond normal standards” and emissions would be dispersed within the site.

Finally, addressing noise concerns around the neighbouring industrial site, she said: “Continued operations at Stewart Trailers will not be prejudiced.”

Could the crematorium have been built anywhere else?

She told the chamber that other locations had been considered across the region, with two alternative sites identified at Ellon and Inverurie.

However, the Inverurie site in particular was ruled out as it would have been next to an abbatoir, something Ms Tierney noted was “not desirable”.

But both sites were ultimately dropped as they would have been much closer to more people and more businesses.

Ms Tierney added: “To put it somewhere else would bring with it potentially greater environmental or amenity concerns.”

What about road safety?

Road safety concerns were also flagged during the meeting.

Mid Formartine councillor Paul Johnston queried the applicant’s claims the B9001 was quiet and safe.

“The road is national speed limit which means that you can expect cars to be at 66 or less miles per hour and that is quite a speed.

“The volume and speed of traffic has to be taken into account.”

However, Mr Fraser’s solicitor Stephen Park argued that Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team had “exhaustively” checked the plans and had not objected to it.

Stewart Trailers ‘could suffer same fate as Edinburgh Tattoo’

Brodies solicitor Elaine Farquharson-Black spoke on behalf of Stewart Trailers.

She told the chamber that the site was “uniquely unsuitable” for a number of reasons, but focused on the threat the crematorium had on the firm.

“Manufacturing trailers is a noisy business,” she said.

“It involves welding, shotblasting, metal fabrication work… There are forklifts and heavy vehicular movements within the site.”

Ms Farquharson-Black revealed Stewart Trailers carried out its own noise assessment which showed sound levels would be higher than those submitted by the applicants.

“My clients’ survey highlights that the noise levels in the remembrance garden could be 20 to 30 decibels higher than the applicants suggested.”

Ms Farquharson-Black argued that the noise survey carried out by Stewart Trailers suggested that the sound levels were high enough that complaints would be “likely”.

She also worried that recurring complaints would lead the firm to change the way they carry out their business.

The solicitor referred to the Edinburgh Tattoo flypasts being scaled back after residents had complained about “terrifying” noise.

“It doesn’t matter that the Edinburgh Tattoo was there first, they had a noise complaint against them and that’s the concern that we have,” she explained.

Trailer firm didn’t want to ‘destroy’ funerals

Trailer boss James Stewart also attended the meeting at Woodhill House in Aberdeen.

Defending his business, he said: “We do our best to mitigate noise but it will happen.”

He added: “At some point, there will be someone requiring a two-minute silence and we drop a chunk of steel.

“Those two things will line up one day and will destroy someone’s funeral which we don’t want to be responsible for.

“Our greatest concern is that we are going about our normal business, which we have been for 30 years without any problems, and all of a sudden we will be curtailed by a very noise sensitive building right next to us.”

What did councillors have to say?

Mid Formartine councillor Derek Ritchie urged members to refuse the application.

He believed the B9001 road was “not fit for purpose” and claimed it was the “wrong place” for the development as it would be too close to Stewart Trailers.

“It would be beyond belief to imagine that a business using raw steel could do this quietly,” he said.

“A crematorium needs to be a place of absolute silence and dignity, a place where loved ones say a final goodbye to their cherished dear departed or to visit the garden of remembrance.”

Councillor Ritchie added: “The building looks good but location is so important.”

However, infrastructure chairman councillor Alan Turner backed the planners’ recommendations and was “content” to see the plan be approved.

The matter resulted in a vote, but the application was refused by 10 to four.

