Former Marathon offices near Rubislaw Quarry could be demolished

A huge office building on the edge of Rubislaw Quarry that once housed hundreds of offshore workers could soon be reduced to rubble.

The former Marathon House – now known as the Charter Building – was built in the 1980s when the oil and gas industry in the Granite City was booming.

It was part of a larger complex, which was created specifically as offshore offices and also included Seafield House, Rubislaw House and Royfold House.

The prominent building at Hill of Rubislaw was run by Marathon Oil Exploration UK until 2015 when the company was dissolved.

Jupiter Marathon Ltd later took on the reins and launched a major refurbishment project to spruce up the interior of the aged structure.

The reception area was transformed into a swanky office foyer, and the gym area was equipped with new toilets and showers, as well as changing and break rooms.

All of the alterations were carried out in 2018-2019, and the complex was re-branded to Charter Building to differentiate it from the surrounding oil company offices.

Owners submit plans to demolish former Marathon House

However, the owners are now seeking permission to demolish the development.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council show the works will cost Jupiter Marathon £500,000.

The reason for their decision is unclear, with property agents Savills and FG Burnett still advertising the available office space to potential takers.

It comes after nearby Royfold House was recently sold to Canadian investors following two failed attempts to offload it to new owners in December and February.

A spokesperson for Rubislaw Estates, which helped broker the deal, said the office building will be advertised for rent shortly with CBRE.

