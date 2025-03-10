Former Marathon offices near Rubislaw Quarry could be demolished

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Marathon offices near Rubislaw Quarry could be demolished

The development was built on the edge of the Aberdeen landmark in the 1980s as part of a large office complex for the oil industry.

By Denny Andonova
Marathon House near Rubislaw Quarry, now known as Charter Building.
The former Marathon House was refurbished in 2019 and re-branded to Charter Building. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

A huge office building on the edge of Rubislaw Quarry that once housed hundreds of offshore workers could soon be reduced to rubble.

The former Marathon House – now known as the Charter Building – was built in the 1980s when the oil and gas industry in the Granite City was booming.

It was part of a larger complex, which was created specifically as offshore offices and also included Seafield House, Rubislaw House and Royfold House.

Marathon House near Rubislaw Quarry, now known as Charter Building.
Drone image shows the office development, which comprises of four different buildings. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The prominent building at Hill of Rubislaw was run by Marathon Oil Exploration UK until 2015 when the company was dissolved.

Jupiter Marathon Ltd later took on the reins and launched a major refurbishment project to spruce up the interior of the aged structure.

The office block was once the HQ of Marathon Oil Exploration UK. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The reception area was transformed into a swanky office foyer, and the gym area was  equipped with new toilets and showers, as well as changing and break rooms.

All of the alterations were carried out in 2018-2019, and the complex was re-branded to Charter Building to differentiate it from the surrounding oil company offices.

The building was re-branded several years ago. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Owners submit plans to demolish former Marathon House

However, the owners are now seeking permission to demolish the development.

Papers submitted to Aberdeen City Council show the works will cost Jupiter Marathon £500,000.

The reason for their decision is unclear, with property agents Savills and FG Burnett still advertising the available office space to potential takers.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It comes after nearby Royfold House was recently sold to Canadian investors following two failed attempts to offload it to new owners in December and February.

A spokesperson for Rubislaw Estates, which helped broker the deal, said the office building will be advertised for rent shortly with CBRE.

