The trio have now been charged and released in connection with multiple road traffic offences, and an electric motorbike has also been seized.
Police Scotland have urged anyone to report any further anti-social behaviour immediately.
Constable Zevenster, of Police Scotland, said: “Anyone found riding an unregistered, illegal electric motorbike can have it seized by officers and removed to a contractor’s yard, with a significant cost to them.
“Additionally, their association with antisocial behaviour can pose a serious safety risk to members of our community and this behaviour will not be tolerated.”
Inverurie teenager trio arrested after electronic motorbikes ridden illegally
