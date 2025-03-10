Inverurie teenager trio arrested after electronic motorbikes ridden illegally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Inverurie teenager trio arrested after electronic motorbikes ridden illegally

Officers were forced to act after reports of anti-social behaviour in the Aberdeenshire town.

By Graham Fleming
Police officer in florescent yellow beside police car.
An electronic motorbike has been seized after the arrest, Image: Police Scotland.

Three teenagers have been arrested following an investigation into electronic motorbikes being driven illegally in Inverurie.

Three youngsters aged 16, 17 and 19 have all been apprehended following reports of anti-social behaviour around Kellands Park, Ury Riverside Park and Ospreys, and various other areas.

It followed reports of youths on electric motorbikes being ridden illegally around the Aberdeenshire town.

The trio have now been charged and released in connection with multiple road traffic offences, and an electric motorbike has also been seized.

Police Scotland have urged anyone to report any further anti-social behaviour immediately.

Constable Zevenster, of Police Scotland, said: “Anyone found riding an unregistered, illegal electric motorbike can have it seized by officers and removed to a contractor’s yard, with a significant cost to them.

“Additionally, their association with antisocial behaviour can pose a serious safety risk to members of our community and this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

Conversation