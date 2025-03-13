Hard-up Banchory Legion bosses to sell land for homes – and pave over field ‘enjoyed by kids for 50 years’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Hard-up Banchory Legion bosses to sell land for homes – and pave over field ‘enjoyed by kids for 50 years’

Plans were approved despite some complaints from neighbours in the area - who said this patch of grass had been enjoyed by generations of children...

By Isaac Buchan
The green space on Grant Drive has been there for more than half a century. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
The green space on Grant Drive has been there for more than half a century. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Cash-strapped Banchory Legion could be in line for a windfall after winning a battle with neighbours over housing plans at a plot of land owned by the institution.

The proposals for three new homes to the rear of the hall have now been approved by Aberdeenshire Council – despite residents’ dismay at losing the patch of grass.

McCombie Builders will now be able to get started on plans for the four-bedroom-homes.

But the decision came despite almost 70 pages worth of objections – as miffed neighbours pleaded for councillors to turn down the proposals.

The recent committee meeting heard that the sale of the land would give the Banchory Legion some much-needed cash to repair its ageing HQ.

The Banchory Legion. Image: Google Maps
The Banchory Legion. Image: Google Maps

What are the plans for Banchory Legion homes?

McCombie Builders have plans to build three identical homes on the green space behind the Banchory Legion.

These new houses would come with a garage and a spacious garden backing onto the clubhouse.

Floor plans for the new Grant Drive Homes. Image: John Wink Design
Floor plans for the new Grant Road Homes. Image: John Wink Design

The land is currently an empty patch of grass which is maintained by the British Legion.

Under the proposals, the current path from Grant Road to the clubhouse would be moved between the first two houses.

The path from Grant Drive to the back of the Banchory Legion would be moved. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
The path from Grant Road to the back of the Banchory Legion would be moved. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Plans for the site were withdrawn in December due to “safety concerns” about the footpath, with residents also furiously protesting the loss of this green space.

Why is Banchory Legion selling land for new homes?

Papers submitted to the council detail the reason behind the Legion selling up the empty plot of land.

Architects revealed that the charity social club needs to upgrade and repair the facility in order to “reduce the ever-increasing cost of running an old building”.

The three new homes would be tightly packed in on Grant Drive. Image: John Wink Design
The three new homes would be tightly packed in on Grant Road. Image: John Wink Design

Agent John Wilkes Design argued that raising funds was of “significant importance to the local community when compared with the very minor detriment to the availability of local green space”.

But not everyone felt that the loss of the field was just a small inconvenience…

Residents fury at new Banchory Legion homes

Locals voiced their anger at the loss of the green space, with one saying the developers have “overlooked” the “important historic access”.

Thomas Harpley argued: “The open space has been used daily by the community for decades.

“Green spaces are increasingly scarce, and this development will exacerbate this problem.”

Locals were furious with the plans to get rid of the beloved green space. Image: Aberdeenshire Council
Locals were furious with the plans to get rid of the beloved green space. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

Banchory local Stephen Thomson also begrudged the loss of the field.

He pleaded with councillors that the space has been an “amenity to children in the area since the building of Grant Road and Lawson Avenue over 50 years ago.”

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

What did councillors decide?

During the debate, there was little opposition from elected members over the proposals.

McCombie Builders had laid out their case previously – addressing the green space issue by pointing out that there are other areas nearby for kids to play in.

Corsee Wood and Bellfield Park are both in walking distance of the British Legion.

In the end, councillors voted to approve the plans unanimously.

You can view the full meeting here.

Read more:

Conversation