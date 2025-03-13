Hard-up Banchory Legion bosses to sell land for homes – and pave over field ‘enjoyed by kids for 50 years’

Cash-strapped Banchory Legion could be in line for a windfall after winning a battle with neighbours over housing plans at a plot of land owned by the institution.

The proposals for three new homes to the rear of the hall have now been approved by Aberdeenshire Council – despite residents’ dismay at losing the patch of grass.

McCombie Builders will now be able to get started on plans for the four-bedroom-homes.

But the decision came despite almost 70 pages worth of objections – as miffed neighbours pleaded for councillors to turn down the proposals.

The recent committee meeting heard that the sale of the land would give the Banchory Legion some much-needed cash to repair its ageing HQ.

What are the plans for Banchory Legion homes?

McCombie Builders have plans to build three identical homes on the green space behind the Banchory Legion.

These new houses would come with a garage and a spacious garden backing onto the clubhouse.

The land is currently an empty patch of grass which is maintained by the British Legion.

Under the proposals, the current path from Grant Road to the clubhouse would be moved between the first two houses.

Plans for the site were withdrawn in December due to “safety concerns” about the footpath, with residents also furiously protesting the loss of this green space.

Why is Banchory Legion selling land for new homes?

Papers submitted to the council detail the reason behind the Legion selling up the empty plot of land.

Architects revealed that the charity social club needs to upgrade and repair the facility in order to “reduce the ever-increasing cost of running an old building”.

Agent John Wilkes Design argued that raising funds was of “significant importance to the local community when compared with the very minor detriment to the availability of local green space”.

But not everyone felt that the loss of the field was just a small inconvenience…

Residents fury at new Banchory Legion homes

Locals voiced their anger at the loss of the green space, with one saying the developers have “overlooked” the “important historic access”.

Thomas Harpley argued: “The open space has been used daily by the community for decades.

“Green spaces are increasingly scarce, and this development will exacerbate this problem.”

Banchory local Stephen Thomson also begrudged the loss of the field.

He pleaded with councillors that the space has been an “amenity to children in the area since the building of Grant Road and Lawson Avenue over 50 years ago.”

What did councillors decide?

During the debate, there was little opposition from elected members over the proposals.

McCombie Builders had laid out their case previously – addressing the green space issue by pointing out that there are other areas nearby for kids to play in.

Corsee Wood and Bellfield Park are both in walking distance of the British Legion.

In the end, councillors voted to approve the plans unanimously.

