Rickety farmhouse waylays tycoon’s Abergeldie Estate plans and new Donmouth dream home – with roof terrace

The owner of Abergeldie Estate’s housing plans have been waylaid as permission is now being sought to demolish a historic Bovaglie farmhouse, while proposals for a new dream home overlooking Donmouth in Aberdeen have been unveiled.

First, we look at plans to transform the former premises of a King Street stalwart.

Sparks of interest for closed fireplace shop on King Street

The Burning Embers fireplace shop recently relocated from its spot on King Street to Great Western Road.

The company had been part of the area for more than 30 years.

Estate agents explained that the move was “a big decision”, but the need to downsize coupled with an ideal location opening up in the west end made it “too good an opportunity to miss”.

Burning Embers is now based in the former Designer Kitchens and Interiors premises, which was Atholl Antiques before that.

And a new taker has come forward to convert the King Street shop.

What are the new King Street plans?

Now applicant Lina Zheng wants permission to turn it into a restaurant.

However, she clarifies that this would be a speculative move at present – with “no specific end-user for the unit confirmed”.

It’s estimated about 20 people could sit inside.

Pittodrie LED screen to boost experience for football fans

Nearby, a new LED display screen could be put up at Pittodrie.

The screen would comprise of 66 panels, and would be erected on a 2m high wooden hoarding next to the South Stand.

These plans have been put together in tandem with Maxamaze, specialists who say they create “ultimate sports experiences”.

The Dons signed a deal with them in January to work on things like pyrotechnics, sound systems and entertainment.

Club bosses said: “With record-breaking crowds turning out, this partnership aligns with efforts to invest in Pittodrie, ensuring it remains a vibrant and welcoming home for the Red Army for the foreseeable future.”

Plans to mark the spot where famous sculptor learned his craft

Meanwhile, in Aberdeen city centre, there are plans to celebrate a famous sculptor.

The Scott Sutherland (Commando Memorial Heritage Trail) Project wants to highlight the creator of the iconic Commandos sculpture at Spean Bridge.

The organisation has already put up plaques at other spots linked to the Commandos unit – including at the Fife Arms Hotel in Braemar.

They now want to install a plaque at Robert Gordons College on Aberdeen’s Schoolhill.

It would be affixed to the administration building which was the former Gray’s School of Art.

The plaque would denote the fact that Sutherland studied at the art school between 1928 and 1929.

Farming visitor centre could open at Hatton

A north-east farming couple have unveiled an interesting idea for a patch of land just outside Hatton.

Louise Munro and her husband Stuart want to operate an “agri-education and visitors centre” at the site north of their Nether Mossend Farmhouse.

She is a former agricultural officer for the Scottish Government, while he is a full-time forester.

They have lived there since 2016 and farm a plot of 50 hectares at the site.

Inspired by their own kids’ love of the land, they want to help others “safely enjoy the great outdoors”.

Architects say: “They have two young children, whose enthusiasm for agriculture has inspired them to create an opportunity for other youngsters (ages one-18) and their families, to gain an immersive experience of agriculture.”

Their plans would see an area of their farm opened to the public, and two tipis built.

There would also be a large sandpit, an outdoor hammock, swings and a climbing

frame – along with growing space.

‘We have extensively researched this’

Papers sent to the council add: “Visitors would benefit from fun activities, such as meeting the farm animals, sitting in a tractor, growing their own vegetables, and learning about horticulture and forestry.

“Louise has extensively researched the local need and perceived value of the proposed

project within her community.

“She has gained strong support from multiple local small-businesses, and nearby education facilities/groups.”

Plans to demolish old cottage ‘with vermin living in the walls’

Over on the outskirts of Huntly, at Clatt, a derelict cottage could soon be torn down.

Smallburn went on the market for £75,000, with estate agents describing it as a “charming stone cottage high on the hills, with an idyllic Aberdeenshire rural location”.

But they added that, while “ideal for those looking to escape the rush of everyday life”, it may be that a new buyer opts to build a replacement property on the site.

John and Caroline Hird, from Chapel of Garioch, have now lodged plans for a new home there.

They have sent Aberdeenshire Council a report penned by civil engineers following a visit in December.

The experts say the crumbling, damp-ridden property is “well in excess of 100 years old”.

‘There are several cracks’

And the report explains why demolition could be the only option…

Ramsay and Chalmers state: “There are holes at the base of the walls which appear to have been made by vermin and small animals.

“It is possible that vermin and small animals are present within the perimeter walls and that their tunnels and nests may have weakened and disrupted the insides of the walls.

“There are areas where the pointing and mortar has been completely eroded… There are several vertical cracks on the elevations of the property.”

Ultimately, they conclude that the cottage “will not perform in an acceptable manner going forwards”.

The engineers recommend that the building “is replaced with a modern, energy-efficient dwelling”.

How would new home look?

Blueprints show how the new home would be built as a three-bedroom bungalow, with a large lounge and kitchen area.

However, the council has requested that further studies take place before the plan can move forward.

Natural environment officials want to know if bats roost in the property, or if it used by barn owls.

Dream home plans for former radar station at Aberdeen’s Donmouth

In late 2023, plans were first put forward to turn a former architects office along the Aberdeen coast into a unique home.

The 38 Donmouth Road address was built as a radar school in 1961 but had been home to the David Murray Associates architect firm for 30 years.

At the time, Planning Ahead explained that “modern working methods” had left the building empty.

The departing architects hoped to instead turn it into a three or four-bedroom house, with the position overlooking Aberdeen Beach a particular selling point.

These plans were approved in February 2024, and the architects were able to sell the building with the promise of its future use as a home secured…

What are the new plans?

New owner Robert Geddes, who lives in Bridge of Don, has now submitted further plans for the spot.

His new vision for the site “looks to retain” the distinctive building “as much as possible”.

However, some “interventions” will be needed to bring it up to modern standards.

That will mean building a new platform lift shaft to the west of the building, “providing full accessibility to all levels of accommodation, where there was none before”.

Roof terrace planned to capitalise on spectacular views

This would extend to the roof as well, with a new terrace to be created “taking advantage of the 180 degree views up and down the coast”.

The lift would replace an internal ladder that once led to the roof when workers needed to maintain the radar equipment located there.

There would be three bedrooms on the ground floor, with the spacious living/kitchen/dining area positioned on the first floor to make the most of the views.

New walking routes for Finzean

Finzean Community Council members are putting their best foot forward when it comes to improving their scenic slice of Deeside.

They want to extend the village’s network of public paths, to allow folk to walk further around the village without having to risk going onto the road…

One will stretch from the Finzean Farm Shop to the Tillycroy Road junction

The next would go from there along South Deeside Road, to the community path around the village

And the third would stretch east from the village to the Dubston track

Documents sent to the council say these paths should “significantly increase the number of people (both people living in Finzean and visitors) walking around the village”.

They add: “The paths will also make walking in Finzean safer, with fewer people walking on the sides of roads as there are no pavements in Finzean.”

Local artist Mel Shand told us her favourite five things about living in Finzean.

Bovaglie farmhouse surprise waylays Abergldie Estate plans

Finally, the millionaire tycoon who bought Abergeldie Estate has been forced to return to the drawing board again in his bid to create a new home at the historic Bovaglie site.

Alastair Storey spent £23m on the expanse with the aim of turning it into an “adventure tourism” mecca, and is on a mission to transform its various crumbling farm buildings into habitable accommodation.

But Mr Storey insisted that the first step in all of this would be to build his own mansion to live in at the site.

Following a few ups and downs with planning officials, he secured permission to demolish an old steading and build his dream home there last year.

At the same time, Mr Storey hoped to turn the adjacent farmhouse into a separate home for visiting family and friends.

It was only after construction crews moved in that problems emerged…

What’s the latest with Bovaglie farmhouse plan?

The same engineering firm who checked out the Clatt cottage elsewhere in this week’s round-up was summoned to Royal Deeside to inspect the farmhouse.

They explain that a previous survey in 2023, carried out when the building was still largely intact, indicated that it was indeed suitable for refurbishment.

Only now, with the original structure now exposed, have some “areas of concern” cropped up.

A recent inspection found that “significant lengths” of the walls had already collapsed or would need taken down.

And the ground floor walls are “in poor condition and extremely fragile”.

All of this means the original plans to save the structure during the works would not, in their opinion, be possible.

Boss Andrew Ramsay concludes: “I would recommend that the walls that remain are safely taken down and the building is replaced with a new dwelling.”

Aberdeenshire Council is now being asked to sign off on its demolition.

So what are the new plans for crumbling Bovaglie farmhouse?

Blueprints reveal how the proposed replacement home would look.

The new home would have a spacious front room, kitchen, dining room and lounge along with four bedrooms.

The plans are yet to be decided by the local authority.

A few months ago, The Press and Journal counted the costs of the ambitious Abergeldie Estate overhaul…

