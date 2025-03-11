Mosque plans to take over closed motorbike showroom in Aberdeen city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mosque plans to take over closed motorbike showroom in Aberdeen city centre

The former motorbike business on Crown Street has been closed for some time, since Shirlaw's relocated to a spot near Cove.

By Ben Hendry
The mosque would open on Crown Street if the plans are approved
The mosque would open on Crown Street if the plans are approved. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

A closed Crown Street motorbike showroom could be turned into a new Aberdeen mosque.

The former Shirlaws, at 92 Crown Street, has been shut for more than three years following the firm’s flit to Wellington Circle.

Documents sent to the council explain that the Madressa Educational Cultural Centre Aberdeen (Mecca) group have been eyeing up the building as members run out of room at their current base nearby…

The local Muslim community say there’s not enough room in this small building on Crown Terrace. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

The group has had a mosque at Crown Terrace since 2006, but it is now “not big enough for their followers”.

It also has no “defined female prayer hall”.

This has been a problem for leaders for some time, who have considered adding a first floor to the building and shared space with the church next door in the meantime.

The unassuming building could soon be left behind. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson

How would Crown Street showroom become new Aberdeen mosque?

The shuttered showroom was built as a church in the late 19th century, and later became the Aberdeen Car Mart.

Shirlaws operated from the building for decades before closing in 2022.

It was originally built as St James’ Episcopal Chapel but became home to Aberdeen Car Mart. This image is from 1985. Image: DC Thomson
The building has fallen into disrepair since it closed. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson 

Under the new plans, a shop would be created on the ground floor.

Architects say they would form a “large prayer hall for males” on the first floor, while a new second floor would be created with meeting rooms and a prayer hall for women.

Meanwhile, the small extension on the corner of Crown Street and Academy Street would be used as a cafe.

The building could become an Aberdeen Crown Street mosque
The extension would be given a foodie makeover under the proposal for the new Aberdeen city centre mosque. Image: Denny Andonova/DC Thomson 

What do you think of the plans? Let us know in our comments section below

And the extension along Academy Street would become a disabled prayer hall.

You can see the proposal in full on the Aberdeen City Council website.

