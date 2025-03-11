Aboyne Bridge WILL reopen – but cameras and ‘weighing system’ needed to stop fragile structure being wrecked by lorries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aboyne Bridge WILL reopen – but cameras and ‘weighing system’ needed to stop fragile structure being wrecked by lorries

The unique bridge was abruptly closed to all traffic in November 2023 after an “invasive examination” revealed significant concerns.

Aboyne Bridge was closed in November 2023. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Lauren Taylor

Plans to repair Aboyne Bridge, which has been closed for 16 months, have been approved — but with a weight limit imposed.

The vital structure, which carries the B968 Bridgeview Road over the River Dee, has connected communities for almost 90 years.

However, it was abruptly closed to all traffic in November 2023 after an “invasive examination” revealed significant concerns, much to the surprise of locals who were left facing a lengthy diversion.

Many also shared safety concerns with the P&J, highlighting the diversions fire engines and ambulances may need to make to reach residents in Birse, where there’s a care home.

The bridge was moved up to second on the local authority’s priority list and today councillors voted to “get the work moving”.

What do the repair plans involve?

Donald Macpherson, bridges manager at Aberdeenshire Council, presented the recommended option in a meeting.

He said the structural assessment report confirmed the bridge could not carry vehicles.

The option officers recommended included strengthening, repairing and restoring the existing structure without propping. It is estimated these repairs could cost from £1.5m to £3m.

But, this option would mean vehicles over 18 tonnes would not be able to use the bridge.

Mr Macpherson reassured that fire engines would still be able to cross the structure, which was a main concern of residents.

The majority of buses would still be able to use the bridge too, apart from the bigger tourist coaches — which he says don’t often use that route.

And, although tractors have been “growing in size quite remarkably”, they should also still be able to use the bridge.

How will weight restrictions be monitored

The bridges manager went on to say that the weight restriction would be monitored and the local authority would look at “all available options” to enforce it.

He said one possibility would include reducing the width of the bridge, and potentially the height.

They will also look at warning systems, saying vehicles could be “weighed on approach” with a warning sign given to everyone driving anything that exceeded capacity.

“We have vehicle weight monitoring on one of the bridges in Aberdeenshire,” he explained.

“It takes photos of all the overweight vehicles, we then approach the hauliers and make sure that they are crystal clear that they have broken the law.

“If necessary, we will take appropriate action through the police as well.

“The technology is there to weigh vehicles and pursue, but in the first instance, we would be more looking to make physical restrictions at both ends, similar to what we did at Park Bridge prior to the closure of that.

“Whatever we do, we will need to monitor it very closely. A lot of it will be informing farming communities and businesses on the south side of the river so that everyone knows what the restrictions are and if they disobey the weight restriction, then they jeopardise the future use of the bridge.”

Are repairs just ‘a sticking plaster’, and how long could they take?

It is thought that the repair works could take 22 months, giving the bridge another 25 years of use.

However, councillor Ann Ross asked if the repair work was “a sticking plaster”.

She went on to say: “Given how long this bridge has been there already, 25 years doesn’t sound a very long time given the options we’ve got…”

But Mr Macpherson pointed out the “limited strengthening” would allow “basic but effective” repairs and said it was a “balancing act” with the available budget.

Fully repairing it would be “substantially more expensive, meanwhile, building a new bridge, which would have a 120-year life-span, would cost around £30 million.

Councillor Geva Blackett, chair of the Marr committee, said: “We want to get the bridge open don’t we, in the shortest time and we can do that by approving option two.

“If we don’t approve option two, our options include option one, which is to do nothing, which I don’t think is feasible. Or if we look at any of the other options, they will go back to the infrastructure services committee, and we can’t approve them here. My understanding is we don’t have the budget for those, so nothing will happen.

“I move really that we have no option but to approve option two and get that bridge moving as quickly as possible.”

