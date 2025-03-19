Baker Hughes ‘to extend lease at Portlethen site for 10 years’ after Altus takeover

It was two years ago that Baker Hughes took over the Portlethen base of Altus Intervention as part of a global corporate acquisition.

Now the energy firm, which has headquarters in Texas and London, has shed some more light on its plans for the site in the Aberdeenshire town.

Proposals have been submitted to the council, seeking permission for a new industrial building on the site at the Badentoy Industrial Estate.

It is hoped this will boost production as the energy giant eyes up a long term future at the spot.

What are the proposals for the Baker Hughes site in Portlethen?

The building there was originally operated by QServ when it opened in 2004,

Aker bought that firm over in 2008, then it became the Altus Intervention hub in 2013.

And now Baker Hughes wants to boost business at the Portlethen site by adding this new 720sq m industrial building.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that it will allow work usually undertaken outdoors to take place inside – meaning it won’t be waylaid by adverse weather conditions.

Parking spaces at Baker Hughes site in Portlethen to make way for addition

A report states: “This development is part of the business consolidation process.

“The client has identified a requirement for covered workspace for both storage and general industrial use, and this building will increase capacity for both throughout the site.

“The building will also allow for business activities which take place externally to be moved inside during extended poor weather episodes.”

The new structure would take up space in what is currently a “significantly underutilised” overspill car park.

‘This will extend long-term occupancy’

Architects also reveal that a “10-year extension of the site lease is currently being negotiated”.

Architects from Albyn Design and Build add: “The proposal will provide a premises of high quality and longevity, appropriately extending its already long-term occupancy.”

These plans come as a nitrogen tank is being relocated from another Baker Hughes base to Portlethen in a further bid to beef up the new site.

You can see the full Baker Hughes plans for Portlethen at the Aberdeenshire Council website.

