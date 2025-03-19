Baker Hughes ‘to extend lease at Portlethen site for 10 years’ after Altus takeover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Baker Hughes ‘to extend lease at Portlethen site for 10 years’ after Altus takeover

The energy firm, which has headquarters in Texas and London, took over Altus Intervention in 2023.

By Ben Hendry
The Baker Hughes site at Portlethen's Badentoy Industrial Estate.
The Baker Hughes site at Portlethen's Badentoy Industrial Estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

It was two years ago that Baker Hughes took over the Portlethen base of Altus Intervention as part of a global corporate acquisition.

Now the energy firm, which has headquarters in Texas and London, has shed some more light on its plans for the site in the Aberdeenshire town.

Proposals have been submitted to the council, seeking permission for a new industrial building on the site at the Badentoy Industrial Estate.

It is hoped this will boost production as the energy giant eyes up a long term future at the spot.

The company has had a presence in Portlethen for about two years. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

What are the proposals for the Baker Hughes site in Portlethen?

The building there was originally operated by QServ when it opened in 2004,

Aker bought that firm over in 2008, then it became the Altus Intervention hub in 2013.

And now Baker Hughes wants to boost business at the Portlethen site by adding this new 720sq m industrial building.

Some work currently takes place out in the yard. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that it will allow work usually undertaken outdoors to take place inside – meaning it won’t be waylaid by adverse weather conditions.

Parking spaces at Baker Hughes site in Portlethen to make way for addition

A report states: “This development is part of the business consolidation process.

“The client has identified a requirement for covered workspace for both storage and general industrial use, and this building will increase capacity for both throughout the site.

“The building will also allow for business activities which take place externally to be moved inside during extended poor weather episodes.”

Baker Hughes could become a long-term fixture in the estate. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The new structure would take up space in what is currently a “significantly underutilised” overspill car park.

‘This will extend long-term occupancy’

Architects also reveal that a “10-year extension of the site lease is currently being negotiated”.

Architects from Albyn Design and Build add: “The proposal will provide a premises of high quality and longevity, appropriately extending its already long-term occupancy.”

These plans come as a nitrogen tank is being relocated from another Baker Hughes base to Portlethen in a further bid to beef up the new site.

You can see the full Baker Hughes plans for Portlethen at the Aberdeenshire Council website.

