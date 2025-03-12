Health bosses already courting private providers to take over care in Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Health bosses already courting private providers to take over care in Aberdeenshire

The Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership is pressing ahead with major plans to scale back services to save millions.

By Ben Hendry
Aberdeenshire health boss Pam Milliken is looking into ways of privatising some parts of the region's care sector.
Aberdeenshire health boss Pam Milliken is looking into ways of privatising some parts of the region's care sector. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire health bosses have already sent out feelers to private providers as they aim to save millions by drastically cutting back on care costs.

A bombshell report last month outlined a shock savings plan that would reduce the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership’s offering across the board.

Scores of charges will be increased, care homes and community hospitals are coming “under review” and an unknown number of care staff could be cut.

The move has been met with outcry from workers left facing the prospect of redundancy and families who fear the consequences of the changes.

What will happen next?

The AHSCP’s board will meet for their next round of talks on Wednesday, March 19.

Papers published online ahead of the meeting offer some insight into the latest happenings within the cash-strapped body.

It comes after we revealed that the fate of hundreds of home and emergency carers across Aberdeenshire will be decided within months.

Walking stick
Carers are worrying about what could happen if health services in Aberdeenshire are privatised. Image: Shutterstock.

Home care and the Aberdeenshire Responders for Care at Home (Arch) service are to be “redesigned”, with the latter due to be reduced by 70%.

There are 135 “emergency carers” who react to alarm calls or incidents of “immediate and critical risk” 24 hours a day, along with 26 coordinators and three managers.

This is on top of 443 publicly-funded home carers, with another 53 coordinators and three managers – bringing the total number of staff under that umbrella to 663.

Partnership manager Janine Howie had a spat with Aberdeenshire Unison branch secretary Inez Kirk over how Arch responders utilise their work hours. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Health bosses now insist the savings needed “can only be achieved by significantly reducing service priorities”…

Could carers be privatised?

A “redesign workshop” was staged on March 7, for health bosses to “gain the views” of staff representatives on the future direction of the services.

And this new report, signed off by chief officer Pamela Milliken, explains that “community engagement” on the home care and Arch cuts got under way on Monday, March 10.

These sessions will “gather feedback” on what local people would like to see prioritised as the savings scheme takes shape.

Event to secure suppliers set for April

Documents also confirm that something called a “prior information notice” has already been sent out to “independent sector providers”.

These notices are used to alert potential operators of the chance to supply their services to bodies such as the AHSCP.

Ms Milliken‘s report says this will “gauge interest in alternative service provision”.

Care worker helps elderly woman on zimmer frame.
A care worker helping an elderly person. Image: Shutterstock.

The firms who have been approached have until March 28 to respond stating their level of interest.

After that, an “engagement event” for these independent providers will be held on April 17.

This will “assist with determining the capability and willingness of providers to extend their service provision”.

Board members will debate this, and many other aspects of the savings plan, next week.

Conversation