Lifeline plea to keep Aberdeenshire ADHD and autism assessments alive REJECTED by broke health bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Lifeline plea to keep Aberdeenshire ADHD and autism assessments alive REJECTED by broke health bosses

There had been hopes that Aberdeenshire health chiefs could scrape together £80,000 to keep the services running for an extra six months.

By Ben Hendry
Marion McLaughlin has warned of the impact of the ADHD and autism assessment cuts in Aberdeenshire.
Marion McLaughlin has warned of the impact of the ADHD and autism assessment cuts in Aberdeenshire. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Cash-strapped health chiefs have refused desperate pleas to continue autism and ADHD assessments in Aberdeenshire for an extra six months.

One mum warned that scrapping the tests could even lead to people taking their own lives.

There are about 1,800 adults across the north-east waiting to be tested, and Marion McLaughlin told the P&J she was “genuinely concerned” for them.

Figures show autistic adults are eight times more likely to die by suicide, and for most there will be “limited other options” to secure a diagnosis.

During a crunch meeting on health cuts in February, campaigners pleaded for health bosses to find £80,000 to keep the department going for another six months until a replacement service is launched.

Marion McLaughlin. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

However, a fresh report laying bare the financial woes of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) appears to have poured cold water on these ambitions.

What does new report reveal about future of ADHD and autism assessments in Aberdeenshire?

The hope had been that cash could be secured to continue a “reduced service” for six months.

At the previous meeting, on February 19, officials agreed to look into this option.

They have now warned that the AHSCP would be “unable” to do this as things stand, without a damaging domino effect hammering other departments.

ADHD and autism assessments in Aberdeenshire
Adult ADHD and autism assessments will be axed in Aberdeenshire. Image: Shutterstock

Papers published in advance of the next meeting, on Wednesday March 19, explain that the current ADHD and autism assessment service in Aberdeenshire will cease on March 31 – with the waiting list to be “held”.

And the documents, signed off by partnership manager Jeff Shaw, say it’s “not possible” to go ahead with the limited offering suggested to run from the end of this month.

The papers state the sort of intensive work required to launch this could only be undertaken if there was the “expectation of a longer-term service”.

And he rules out other ideas, such as purchasing private assessments for those on waiting lists, as “not cost effective or possible within the timeframes”.

The upcoming talks will take place at Woodhill House. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

‘We would have to lose other staff to do this instead’

The report explains that running this service for an extra six months would cause further budget chaos for the cash-strapped health organisation.

It says there would have to be a “proportional reduction in core staffing across” across mental health services for older adults and those with learning disabilities.

And these workers are said to be “already stretched”.

Cornhill Hospital has "limited ability" to take in patients, leaving community workers under pressure - and unable to help out with ADHD and autism assessments in Aberdeenshire
Cornhill Hospital has “limited ability” to take in patients, leaving community workers under pressure – and unable to help out with ADHD and autism assessments in Aberdeenshire. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Mr Shaw continues: “Having looked at adult community mental health teams, they are already stretched, as they are seeing complex patients.

“There is limited ability to admit to Royal Cornhill Hospital, therefore the community mental health teams are providing more intensive support to keep people safe in the community.”

A recent survey of community mental health nursing teams found that staffing “reflected demand” with no room for additional duties.

Are you on the waiting list for an assessment? Let us know what you think of the situation in our comments section below

So what will happen?

Health chiefs are looking at a new assessments service to help diagnose those with ADHD and autism in Aberdeenshire.

However, this is not estimated to launch for another six to eight months.

The 1,800 people on the waiting list will be kept waiting until it begins.

Would you be affected by the proposed cuts? Get in touch with us:

Tell us what YOU think of the NHS in Grampian, Highland and the islands

Conversation