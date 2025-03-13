Lifeline plea to keep Aberdeenshire ADHD and autism assessments alive REJECTED by broke health bosses

Cash-strapped health chiefs have refused desperate pleas to continue autism and ADHD assessments in Aberdeenshire for an extra six months.

One mum warned that scrapping the tests could even lead to people taking their own lives.

There are about 1,800 adults across the north-east waiting to be tested, and Marion McLaughlin told the P&J she was “genuinely concerned” for them.

Figures show autistic adults are eight times more likely to die by suicide, and for most there will be “limited other options” to secure a diagnosis.

During a crunch meeting on health cuts in February, campaigners pleaded for health bosses to find £80,000 to keep the department going for another six months until a replacement service is launched.

However, a fresh report laying bare the financial woes of the Aberdeenshire Health and Social Care Partnership (AHSCP) appears to have poured cold water on these ambitions.

What does new report reveal about future of ADHD and autism assessments in Aberdeenshire?

The hope had been that cash could be secured to continue a “reduced service” for six months.

At the previous meeting, on February 19, officials agreed to look into this option.

They have now warned that the AHSCP would be “unable” to do this as things stand, without a damaging domino effect hammering other departments.

Papers published in advance of the next meeting, on Wednesday March 19, explain that the current ADHD and autism assessment service in Aberdeenshire will cease on March 31 – with the waiting list to be “held”.

And the documents, signed off by partnership manager Jeff Shaw, say it’s “not possible” to go ahead with the limited offering suggested to run from the end of this month.

The papers state the sort of intensive work required to launch this could only be undertaken if there was the “expectation of a longer-term service”.

And he rules out other ideas, such as purchasing private assessments for those on waiting lists, as “not cost effective or possible within the timeframes”.

‘We would have to lose other staff to do this instead’

The report explains that running this service for an extra six months would cause further budget chaos for the cash-strapped health organisation.

It says there would have to be a “proportional reduction in core staffing across” across mental health services for older adults and those with learning disabilities.

And these workers are said to be “already stretched”.

Mr Shaw continues: “Having looked at adult community mental health teams, they are already stretched, as they are seeing complex patients.

“There is limited ability to admit to Royal Cornhill Hospital, therefore the community mental health teams are providing more intensive support to keep people safe in the community.”

A recent survey of community mental health nursing teams found that staffing “reflected demand” with no room for additional duties.

So what will happen?

Health chiefs are looking at a new assessments service to help diagnose those with ADHD and autism in Aberdeenshire.

However, this is not estimated to launch for another six to eight months.

The 1,800 people on the waiting list will be kept waiting until it begins.

