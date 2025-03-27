Map: The best Aberdeenshire wild swimming spots with a twist

From beaches, waterfalls, rivers, and lochs — Aberdeenshire really does have it all when it comes to wild swimming.

With so many stunning locations all around, it’s no surprise that so many people are (literally) dipping their toes in and trying it out.

My friend Kate introduced me properly to wild swimming on a dreich day last October, and I haven’t looked back since.

We’ve explored a few different spots across Aberdeenshire over the last few months, but there’s still plenty more to discover.

So here are some of the best spots in Aberdeenshire for a cold dip — whether you’re a serious swimmer, a paddler, or a dooker, there’s something for everyone.

Check out our handy map, and read on to see what makes each spot so special.

Dunnottar Castle

Perched atop a 160ft rock and surrounded by the North Sea, Dunnottar Castle is a sight to behold and is well-loved by locals and tourists alike.

So what better way to experience it than by going for a dip?

You can head down the steps towards the castle to get to the beach — but be warned it’s quite stony rather than sandy so good footwear is recommended. Because of the rocks and the looming cliffs, it feels like a personal outdoor pool.

The views of the imposing castle and the surrounding cliffs are quite incredible and make for a unique dook.

It’s well worth the effort, and Stonehaven is closeby if you fancy a warming cuppa — or even an ice cream from Aunt Betty’s — after.

What3words location: awkward.diner.fulfilled

Dess Waterfall

This waterfall can be a bit of a trek to get to, but it is well worth it.

There is very limited parking at a layby on the unnamed road just off the A93 and close to the waterfall. But you could always park up at the Deeside Activity Park and walk down.

It’s very steep to get down to the pool, but Dess Waterfall is stunning. And if you’re brave enough you could go under for a very cold shower.

What3words location: spits.equipping.zealous

Loch Muick

Taking a wild swim in this Aberdeenshire loch is pretty special.

It’s a popular walking spot on the Balmoral Estate, and on the western side of the loch sits a hunting lodge called Glas-allt Shiel.

The lodge was built for Queen Victoria in 1868, and it became known as the Widow’s House after the death of Prince Albert.

More recently, people have said they’ve seen the late Queen Elizabeth or other members of the Royal Family at the loch.

The freshwater loch is overlooked by Lochnagar, and you may be lucky enough to spot some wildlife including red deer stags watching you take a dip.

What3words location: insurance.wheat.router

Collieston Beach

This is another popular spot with wild swimmers, because it is quiet, a bit more sheltered and absolutely stunning.

It’s not recommended to swim near wildlife, so you could always detour after to Newburgh to visit Trellis for a hot cup of coffee before taking a stroll down the beach to watch the seals from the viewing platform.

What3words location: puzzle.item.buckling

Cambus O’May, River Dee

Near the Victorian suspension bridge can be an ideal spot to go for a dip, but be mindful of the river levels and current, especially if there’s been a lot of rainfall.

It’s a popular spot, easy to enter because of the stone slabs, and can be peaceful.

You could visit the nearby Milk Hoose after for some brilliant cheese toasties, sweet treats and hot drinks after.

What3words location: sprayed.slamming.roughness

Aberdeen Beach

Aberdeen Beach deserves a mention because it has so much to offer cold water lovers.

You could head to one of the two seaside saunas — Barbos Sauna and Seabiscuit — set up near Fittie to warm up after, or head to one of the many food and drink trucks.

There’s everything from coffee, toasties and soup, and even cheesecake on offer. You’ll be spoiled for choice.

What3words location: bikes.museum.cheese

Before going out wild swimming, it is important to check the tide times, be aware of the current, and ensure the area is safe to bathe in.

To enjoy the cold water safely, don’t go alone, take a tow-float and wear something bright and eyecatching. Be sure to have some cosy clothes to warm up quickly after.