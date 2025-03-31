New Queen’s Terrace flats and John Lewis neighbours fight go-karting plan

More offices in Aberdeen’s west end are poised to be reverted into homes with plans for new Queen’s Terrace flats, while neighbours are fighting plans for the city’s John Lewis to become a go-karting destination.

New homes planned in Inverurie town centre

Developers Winx Holdings have put forward plans for the space on Wardes Road, seeking permission to transform an office/garage into two townhouses.

The town centre site has been occupied by the Aberdeenshire carers support service.

Under the proposals, each townhouse would have two bedrooms.

The current “stained and damaged” render would be removed to reveal the more aesthetically pleasing existing stonework.

Hotel boss working on new shop at Banchory destination

In Banchory, the owner of the Douglas Arms Hotel is looking to formalise an arrangement that has been in place for some time.

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain how part of the hotel started being used as a bike shop “several years ago”, when the High Street venue was under previous ownership.

A new owner took over two years ago, who now wishes to “correct the situation”, as no formal change was ever made official.

They would still like to use this part of the hotel as a shop, and are carrying out “various repairs and improvements” at the moment.

Sandhaven site especially for motorhomes

It’s getting to the time of year when more and more motorhomes can be spotted heading around scenic north-east sites.

Members of the Sandhaven Harbour Trust are now seeking to designate a plot of land at the coastal village’s port as an official motorhome parking space.

John Lewis neighbours object to Aberdeen go-karting plans

Last month, the owners of Aberdeen’s closed John Lewis building unveiled their plans to turn the site into a new go-karting, dining and bowling destination.

It’s fair to say, the idea got everyone taking – prompting an outpouring of views.

Some hailed it as the chance to regenerate the beleaguered George Street.

But existing go-kart bosses in Aberdeen were quick to state their objection to the proposals.

And now, they have been joined by a few folk living near Norco House – albeit for different reasons…

Why are neighbours against the Aberdeen John Lewis changes?

Frances McCusker says she and her husband own a flat on St Andrew Street opposite the old John Lewis.

She bemoans that no assessment of the noise that could be created by zooming go-karts appears to have been carried out.

And she adds: “The new ‘party area’ on the ground floor could be disruptive – especially in the evening.”

Another St Andrew Street resident, Cormac Levinthal, adds: “I appreciate that finding a new use for this building is important.

“However, I am concerned with the impact on my residential amenity. In particular, the increase noise levels from karting could be significant.”

Aberdeen John Lewis neighbours worry about ‘revellers making a noise’

Simon Donoghue, who lives on Berry Street, has also sent in an objection.

He said: “The change of use will directly impact quality of life for residents in Berry Street.

“My property is directly on the opposite side of the road to the old John Lewis building.

“If the proposed changes were to go ahead this would increase vehicle traffic, air pollution, traffic congestion and noise caused by public house revellers late at night.”

His Berry Street neighbour, Ronald Allan, worries about boozed-up punters descending on the area.

He said: “A go-kart facility with alcohol sales is more likely to attract revellers than families, especially when business is tough and alcohol is then used as a prime marketing device to attract trade.”

Are the concerns valid?

Well, environmental health officials from Aberdeen City Council do agree the changes have “the potential to cause noise disturbance”.

They say the “new mechanical plant”, including a commercial kitchen, could cause a bit of a noise.

Therefore, they ask that a special study be carried out “to predict the impact”.

Is anyone in favour of the plans?

Hanne Thijs, who lives in Bieldside, has written an email in support of the overhaul.

She says: “It would be great to see this building in use again. It would bring people into town.

“This would create jobs and give people (especially young people) reasons to come into town. An exciting project.”

Joseph Smith thinks it will bring a “decrepit” part of George Street back to life.

He adds: “With more footfall, we might see more value for businesses on the other side of the street.

“It could be a pull factor to get people into the city centre.

“I’m obviously not a city planner but some hope and optimism would be appreciated and, if done well, this seems like a useful tool to furthering the revitalisation of the

city centre.”

He adds: “Most of all, I’d like to see the building in use, if they’re gonna be demolishing a bunch of stuff and rebuilding floors I would hope that would suggest they intend to stick around for the long haul.”

And Jamie Donald, who lives on Great Northern Road, agrees.

He writes that it would be “good to regenerate such a rough part of the city”.

Mr Donald adds: “A multi-million pound business looking to expand in tour city is amazing, just think of the jobs it would create.”

Queen’s Terrace flats plan revealed

Last year, Planning Ahead revealed proposals to transform offices at 2 Queen’s Terrace into flats.

Now, similar plans have been lodged for the building next door, which could turn the prestigious lane into something of a bustling residential area.

It comes as more and more former west end workplaces are being reverted into their former uses as homes.

These new flats plans for B-listed 3 Queen’s Terrace come after the premises was put on the market.

Queen’s Terrace building was built for military man and later became hotel

The building dates back to the late 1800s, when it was created as the home of Colonel James Allardyce of Culquoich upon his retirement from the military.

A renowned historian and author, he died there in 1910 and was buried in Allenvale Cemetery.

The house and adjoining properties were used by the Marcliffe Hotel for a spell between the 1940s and 1988.

It then became open plan offices. Images show how it has now been stripped out in recent times.

What are the new flats plans for Queen’s Terrace site?

There would be one apartment on each level of the four-storey building.

The lower ground floor and ground floor flats would each have two bedrooms and a home office.

And blueprints show how the spacious apartments on the first and second floors would have three bedrooms apiece.

‘These changes will enhance the area’

Architect Ian Mitchell Davidson has been looking into the structure’s past as part of the plans.

The heritage expert says these proposals would “enhance the prevailing and important characteristics” of the area.

He adds: “Many of the properties on the terrace, which were originally residential, are

now commercial with substantial office extensions.

The flats plan for 2 Queen’s Terrace next door are still to be decided, if you are wondering.

We now look at some other plans for a west end building which was once run by the Marcliffe…

Malmaison Hotel looking to cut costly power bills with new windows

Aberdeen’s plush Malmaison Hotel has put in plans to do up some windows at the listed building.

The venue, formerly the Queen’s Hotel, dates back to the 19th century.

Papers sent to the council explain that various windows need to be replaced.

Seeking permission to make changes to the historic building, surveyor Charles McAuley stresses the need for action.

He says the current windows are “in poor repair and condition, showing significant

timber decay and are causing condensation issues internally”.

‘Old windows are hitting owners in the pocket’

They are also single glazed, which is resulting in “considerable unnecessary energy use” to heat the rooms.

As some windows are jammed or painted shut, they can cause condensation issues. This in turn, can cause the timber to decay.

Mr McAuley adds: “Furthermore, the condensation arising has led to mildew in areas which is an environmental issue for the owner as the majority of windows serve to public areas, in particular bedrooms with sleeping guests.”

With the windows “beyond practicable and economical repair”, bosses want to replace them with matching versions.

