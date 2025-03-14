Glee Challenge: The best 173 pictures from night 3 at the Music Hall

Aberdeenshire schools taking part in night three of the Glee Challenge burst into song on the stage of Aberdeen Music Hall yesterday.

Pupils from Westhill, Bucksburn, Inverurie, Peterhead and Kingswells all hit the high notes in keeping with this year’s ‘Scottish contemporary pop and rock’ theme last night.

All four competed for a chance to book their place in the regional final, with victors being decided in a dramatic Britain’s Got Talent judging format.

On the night, it was to be Elrick Primary School who came out on top and booked their place at the regional final set to take place at a later date.

They narrowly beat out pupils from Dales Park, Cluny, Brimmond, Kellands and Kingwells primary schools, who also competed well on the night.

North-east youngsters, for the past three nights, have delighted live audiences with a variety of contemporary “made-in Scotland” pop songs, with a further show to be put on next week on Tuesday.

The competition, organised by the Frisson Foundation, aims to encourage school children to showcase their musical talents.

Tickets are available for the final night of heats, which can be purchased from the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.

Our photographer Kenny Elrick was there to capture the best moments from night three.

Cluny Primary School

Monymusk Primary School

Dales Park Primary School

Kingswells Primary School

Kellands Primary School

Brimmond Primary School

Elrick Primary School

Judges, host, audience and winners