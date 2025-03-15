Firefighters tackle Aberdeen flat fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Firefighters tackle Aberdeen flat fire

Nobody was injured as a result of the blaze.

By Michelle Henderson
Police cars and a fire engine on Rosemount Place in Aberdeen.
Police, firefighters and paramedics were pictured at the scene. Image: Fubar News.

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in an Aberdeen flat.

Crews were called to Rosemount Place shortly after 1pm today following reports of a fire within a bedroom.

Three appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central fire stations were scrambled to the scene.

Police and paramedics were also in attendance.

The city centre road was closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Officers confirmed everyone who was inside was safely removed and there are no reports of any injuries.

Red fire engine.
Firefighters attended the scene of a flat fire in Aberdeen. Image: Chris Sumner/ DC Thomson.

Firefighters battle flat fire in Aberdeen

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire in Aberdeen at 1.13pm this afternoon.

Two appliances remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots. They had left the scene by 2.45pm.

Meanwhile, police attended to control traffic in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Saturday, March 15, police were called to assist with road closures following a fire in a flat in Rosemount Place, Aberdeen.

“People from the flat were removed but there are no reports of any injury.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.”

