Firefighters tackle Aberdeen flat fire

Firefighters have extinguished a blaze in an Aberdeen flat.

Crews were called to Rosemount Place shortly after 1pm today following reports of a fire within a bedroom.

Three appliances from North Anderson Drive and Central fire stations were scrambled to the scene.

Police and paramedics were also in attendance.

The city centre road was closed as firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

Officers confirmed everyone who was inside was safely removed and there are no reports of any injuries.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was first made aware of the fire in Aberdeen at 1.13pm this afternoon.

Two appliances remained at the scene to dampen down hotspots. They had left the scene by 2.45pm.

Meanwhile, police attended to control traffic in the area.

A police spokesperson said: “Around 1.20pm on Saturday, March 15, police were called to assist with road closures following a fire in a flat in Rosemount Place, Aberdeen.

“People from the flat were removed but there are no reports of any injury.

“There would appear to be no suspicious circumstances surrounding the fire.”