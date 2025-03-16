Police swarmed Stonehaven town centre during incident

An area of Stonehaven was cordoned off by police last night following reports of an incident, prompting concern among residents.

Officers were seen patrolling the town centre, with witnesses describing a heavy police presence in the Square.

There are reports of officers “swarming” the town centre area.

A large area was cordoned off, with some residents describing “the most police” they had ever seen in Stonehaven.

Police Scotland has not yet provided details on the nature of the Stonehaven incident.

The incident happened around 8pm when an urgent Facebook alert was issued by officers.

It urged people to “avoid the area.”

It read: “Police Scotland are currently dealing with an ongoing incident in the Stonehaven area, members of the public are requested to avoid the area.”

It was posted at 9pm.

The post was later removed.

Of the 150 comments, some questioned whether any arrests had been made in connection with the incident.

However, no further updates have been provided by police at this stage.

We have contacted Police Scotland for comment and will provide updates as more information becomes available.

