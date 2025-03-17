Gallery: Look back at nights out in The Priory over the years as fans relish return of Aberdeen nightspot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Look back at nights out in The Priory over the years as fans relish return of Aberdeen nightspot

We have had a look through the archives to find photos of revellers enjoying themselves in Priory over the years.

People having fun on Hogmanay at the Priory Pic by Michael Traill 31/12/03
People having fun on Hogmanay at the Priory Pic by Michael Traill 31/12/03
By Ben Hendry

Plans to reopen Aberdeen’s Priory nightclub have unlocked scores of happy – if slightly hazy – memories of youthful nights out.

The Press and Journal revealed how club boss Grant Leslie is adding the finishing touches to the Belmont Street institution ahead of its comeback.

Famed for its flaming Purple Rain cocktails, the venue started life as the Congregational Church – with its twin spires influenced by the Lund Cathedral in Stockholm.

The Priory on Belmont Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was turned into a nightclub at the turn of the millennium, after a bitter planning battle with the council, and became the scene of some exciting noughties nights out.

The news of Priory’s return has brought back a rush of warm memories among Aberdeen punters of a certain age, and we have delved into our archives to find some photos from its glory days…

Pictures to bring back memories of Priory in Aberdeen

Firstly, we take a look back at a big European tie some Dons supporters may not really want to remember…

Just a few years after opening, The Priory established itself as a top spot to watch big football games. In October 2002, Dons fans packed the premises to watch a big Uefa Cup tie against Hertha Berlin. Image: Rory Raitt/DC Thomson
Fans Leanne Hall (left) and Natalie Chesser took in the action. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Were you in the nightclub for the big game? Image: Rory Raitt/DC Thomson
But the night ended in heartbreak as the Dons lost to the German side and crashed out of the competition. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
This supporter could not hide his despair as he crouched on Belmont Street holding his head in his hands. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
Mike Wilson, owner of The Priory was given an Aberdeen Civic Society Scroll for the quality of his conversion of the former church in 2002. Image: Amanda Gordon/DC Thomson
Fans turned out to cheer on Scotland at The Priory – before a 6-0 drubbing from Holland put paid to yet more tournament aspirations in 2003. Image: DC Thomson
An aerial view showing the pub packed for the occasion. Image: DC Thomson

Priory was packed for Hogmanay bash in 2003

As the clock ticked down on the year 2003, our photographer visited The Priory to capture the celebrations.

Were you there 21 years ago, dancing the night away?

People having fun on Hogmanay at the Priory on December 31, 2003. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
Revellers enjoying themselves as 2004 neared. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
Happy new year! Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
People having fun on Hogmanay. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
The New Year party was a cheery occasion. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
Do these images bring back memories for Aberdeen revellers? Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
There was barely room to move! Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
Cheers! Image: Michael Traill 31/12/03
These friends were making a night of it. Image: Michael Traill/DC Thomson
While starring in Rebecca at nearby HMT, Nigel Havers and Maureen Beattie attended a ceilidh at the Priory with piper Jim Stevenson to raise money for UCAN in 2005. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Were you at The Priory for heartbreaking Scotland loss?

More scenes of sporting dismay were to follow in 2007, as dejected Scotland fans watched the national side stumble in an agonising 2-0 defeat away to Georgia.

The loss dashed Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2008 – and it would be more than a decade until the team made it to a major tournament.

Our photographer caught some emotional scenes in Priory that night…

Scotland supporters will be familiar with this feeling. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
There were a range of emotions on display. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson
Outrage as a refereeing decision goes against Scotland. Image: Simon Walton/DC Thomson

Revellers return to Priory to bring in 2008

Some more images taken on Hogmanay as 2007 came to an end will bring back memories of the time.

Hogmanay at The Priory in December 2007. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Michelle Walker and Leanne Bridge had a night out. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Chris McLeman and Kelly Eddie. Image: Kath Flannery
Raechel Griegg and Jamie Robertson. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
A view of a bustling Belmont Street in 2012. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

‘Those were the days!’

Many Aberdeen residents shared their memories of Priory – and excitement at its return – on the Evening Express Facebook page this week.

Andrew Tait said: “God, those were the days.”

Original 106 radio host Lachlan Mackenzie added: “Was in last night and it’s looking great.”

And Sarah MacRory reminisced about “Cheeky Vimto pitchers”.

Donna Donald, Kari Yule, Yvonne McKendrick, Emma Kemp and Leigh Sheperd in Priory in December 2014. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Richard Macrae, Shiela Radley and Claire Prouse were also enjoying a festive night out in 2014. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Do you have any fond memories of the nightclub? Let us know in our comments section below

Read all about the manager’s plans to bring The Priory back to life

Conversation