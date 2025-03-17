Gallery: Look back at nights out in The Priory over the years as fans relish return of Aberdeen nightspot

Plans to reopen Aberdeen’s Priory nightclub have unlocked scores of happy – if slightly hazy – memories of youthful nights out.

The Press and Journal revealed how club boss Grant Leslie is adding the finishing touches to the Belmont Street institution ahead of its comeback.

Famed for its flaming Purple Rain cocktails, the venue started life as the Congregational Church – with its twin spires influenced by the Lund Cathedral in Stockholm.

It was turned into a nightclub at the turn of the millennium, after a bitter planning battle with the council, and became the scene of some exciting noughties nights out.

The news of Priory’s return has brought back a rush of warm memories among Aberdeen punters of a certain age, and we have delved into our archives to find some photos from its glory days…

Pictures to bring back memories of Priory in Aberdeen

Firstly, we take a look back at a big European tie some Dons supporters may not really want to remember…

Priory was packed for Hogmanay bash in 2003

As the clock ticked down on the year 2003, our photographer visited The Priory to capture the celebrations.

Were you there 21 years ago, dancing the night away?

Were you at The Priory for heartbreaking Scotland loss?

More scenes of sporting dismay were to follow in 2007, as dejected Scotland fans watched the national side stumble in an agonising 2-0 defeat away to Georgia.

The loss dashed Scotland’s hopes of qualifying for Euro 2008 – and it would be more than a decade until the team made it to a major tournament.

Our photographer caught some emotional scenes in Priory that night…

Revellers return to Priory to bring in 2008

Some more images taken on Hogmanay as 2007 came to an end will bring back memories of the time.

‘Those were the days!’

Many Aberdeen residents shared their memories of Priory – and excitement at its return – on the Evening Express Facebook page this week.

Andrew Tait said: “God, those were the days.”

Original 106 radio host Lachlan Mackenzie added: “Was in last night and it’s looking great.”

And Sarah MacRory reminisced about “Cheeky Vimto pitchers”.