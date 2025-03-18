435 new homes at Bucksburn APPROVED in Greenferns Landward expansion – despite schools ‘bursting at the seams’

Plans for a massive Bucksburn population boom with hundreds of new homes at Greenferns Landward have taken a major step forward.

Councillors have now pored over outline plans for the first phase of the development, which would see around 435 homes spring up on the eastern half of the site.

A masterplan showed what the development could look like, indicating access to the new city suburb would be formed from Newhill Avenue.

Planning documents for the Greenferns Landward site were submitted last February, despite doubts the homes would even be built.

Back in 2023, SNP members suggested the project be delayed until 2032 to allow the council to complete developments at Craighill and Kincorth first.

Homes built there will form part of the local authority’s housing programme, and 25% of the houses would be made affordable.

The overall site includes plans for more than 1,500 houses, with land to be set aside for a Gypsy/Traveller site and new primary school.

What will feature in new Greenferns Landward site?

The development will offer homes for everyone from first time buyers and families to those looking to downsize in retirement.

It is expected to have a mix of flats and terraced properties, as well as semi-detached and detached houses.

As well as the new housing, the development will have a number of leisure features for future residents.

This includes paths for cyclists and pedestrians that would link up to other pathways in surrounding settlements.

A new play area, named Landward Park, would also be constructed.

Planning documents show it would have space for residents to have a kick-about, a play zone for youngsters, and picnic tables for locals to sit at.

Meanwhile, the entrance to the new development could feature public art installations such as granite monoliths and totem poles.

What do locals make of Greenferns Landward plan?

However, 11 residents had written to the council to object to the proposal.

They argued that an influx of people moving to the area would create issues for nearby schools and the medical practice.

Those in opposition also feared the site could flood and didn’t want to lose the open space.

However, council planners said the “well thought out” development could accommodate the large number of new homes.

And, they believed the site was designed to create “an attractive place”.

But can schools cope?

The application recently went before the city council’s planning committee.

Councillor Kate Blake asked officers if they had an idea of the number of children expected to move to the development as she feared schools would struggle to cope.

“We’ve got Brimmond already over capacity, Bucksburn is over capacity and is predicted to continue to be over capacity,” she said.

Education officer Andrew Jones told her the current future school rolls take this development into account.

But, he added: “Clearly we do need additional primary and secondary provision.”

Meanwhile, Bucksburn councillor Graeme Lawrence told the chamber he attended a rather lively community council meeting where the developer was present.

“I think they left wishing they’d brought their body armour with them,” he noted.

“The main issues raised were that Bucksburn Academy, Brimmond Primary and Stoneywood Primary are bursting at the seams.

“The community would disagree that we need to wait until the kids are there and then build the school.

“The school needs to go up along with the development so that it’s ready for the kids to be there.”

And what about roads?

Unhappy locals also insist the existing roads are not suitable for a large increase in traffic that the development would bring.

Mr Lawrence used the “disastrous” opening of Strathcona Drive last week as an example of how things can go wrong without the right measures in place.

“We had the residents of Rowatt South with a four mile trip just to get to the local shop and the school, and still the Craibstone link road is not open yet – and no bus service.

“I would like to see that infrastructure be built before, or at least during construction, so we don’t have a carry on with the stress and grief caused on residents old and new.”

But despite these concerns, the committee unanimously agreed to approve the initial application.

A more detailed planning proposal is expected to be drawn up that will go before councillors in the future.

