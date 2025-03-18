435 new homes at Bucksburn APPROVED in Greenferns Landward expansion – despite schools ‘bursting at the seams’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
435 new homes at Bucksburn APPROVED in Greenferns Landward expansion – despite schools ‘bursting at the seams’

Councillors passed the initial masterplan despite noting that Bucksburn Academy, Brimmond Primary and Stoneywood Primary are "bursting at the seams".

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Artist impression of the Greenferns Landward development with the proposed landscaping and paths at Holmhead Burn Corridor. Image: Aberdeen City Council
Plans for a massive Bucksburn population boom with hundreds of new homes at Greenferns Landward have taken a major step forward.

Councillors have now pored over outline plans for the first phase of the development, which would see around 435 homes spring up on the eastern half of the site.

A masterplan showed what the development could look like, indicating access to the new city suburb would be formed from Newhill Avenue.

The Greenferns Landward boundary to be developed is outlined in red. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Planning documents for the Greenferns Landward site were submitted last February, despite doubts the homes would even be built.

Back in 2023, SNP members suggested the project be delayed until 2032 to allow the council to complete developments at Craighill and Kincorth first.

Artist impression of the development from the south-east, with existing homes in Bucksburn shown to the east. Image: Aberdeen City Council

Homes built there will form part of the local authority’s housing programme, and 25% of the houses would be made affordable.

The overall site includes plans for more than 1,500 houses, with land to be set aside for a Gypsy/Traveller site and new primary school.

What will feature in new Greenferns Landward site?

The development will offer homes for everyone from first time buyers and families to those looking to downsize in retirement.

It is expected to have a mix of flats and terraced properties, as well as semi-detached and detached houses.

An artist impression of the proposed Landward Park. Image: Aberdeen City Council

As well as the new housing, the development will have a number of leisure features for future residents.

This includes paths for cyclists and pedestrians that would link up to other pathways in surrounding settlements.

The entrance to the new suburb could have art installations such as totem poles. Image: Aberdeen City Council

A new play area, named Landward Park, would also be constructed.

Planning documents show it would have space for residents to have a kick-about, a play zone for youngsters, and picnic tables for locals to sit at.

Meanwhile, the entrance to the new development could feature public art installations such as granite monoliths and totem poles.

What do locals make of Greenferns Landward plan? 

However, 11 residents had written to the council to object to the proposal.

They argued that an influx of people moving to the area would create issues for nearby schools and the medical practice.

Those in opposition also feared the site could flood and didn’t want to lose the open space.

The Holmhead Burn Corridor would be bursting with trees, shrubs and wildflowers. Image: Aberdeen City Council

However, council planners said the “well thought out” development could accommodate the large number of new homes.

And, they believed the site was designed to create “an attractive place”.

But can schools cope?

The application recently went before the city council’s planning committee.

Councillor Kate Blake asked officers if they had an idea of the number of children expected to move to the development as she feared schools would struggle to cope.

“We’ve got Brimmond already over capacity, Bucksburn is over capacity and is predicted to continue to be over capacity,” she said.

Councillors raised fears over the capacity of Brimmond School in Bucksburn. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

Education officer Andrew Jones told her the current future school rolls take this development into account.

But, he added: “Clearly we do need additional primary and secondary provision.”

Meanwhile, Bucksburn councillor Graeme Lawrence told the chamber he attended a rather lively community council meeting where the developer was present.

Councillor Lawrence didn’t want more schools to be left needing temporary classrooms such as those at Bucksburn Academy. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“I think they left wishing they’d brought their body armour with them,” he noted.

“The main issues raised were that Bucksburn Academy, Brimmond Primary and Stoneywood Primary are bursting at the seams.

“The community would disagree that we need to wait until the kids are there and then build the school.

“The school needs to go up along with the development so that it’s ready for the kids to be there.”

And what about roads?

Unhappy locals also insist the existing roads are not suitable for a large increase in traffic that the development would bring.

Mr Lawrence used the “disastrous” opening of Strathcona Drive last week as an example of how things can go wrong without the right measures in place.

Bucksburn councillor Graeme Lawrence. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“We had the residents of Rowatt South with a four mile trip just to get to the local shop and the school, and still the Craibstone link road is not open yet – and no bus service.

“I would like to see that infrastructure be built before, or at least during construction, so we don’t have a carry on with the stress and grief caused on residents old and new.”

But despite these concerns, the committee unanimously agreed to approve the initial application.

A more detailed planning proposal is expected to be drawn up that will go before councillors in the future.

