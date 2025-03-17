APPROVED: New Farmfoods to be built in Old Aberdeen after supermarket fights council’s refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

APPROVED: New Farmfoods to be built in Old Aberdeen after supermarket fights council’s refusal

The frozen food chain had been refused permission for the site off King Street, amid continuing fears over lorry deliveries, but have now persuaded elected members into overruling officials' verdict.

By Ben Hendry
Old Aberdeen Farmfoods design image
Farmfoods argued there is a need for the new supermarket in the area. Image: Farmfoods

A new Farmfoods has been approved in Old Aberdeen in what has been hailed as a lifeline for hard-up families – months after the plans were first refused.

The frozen food chain, which has its roots in Aberdeen, unveiled plans to flatten a 50-year-old former barracks building at the 152 Don Street site two years ago.

They wanted to build their “most attractive branch in the city” at the unloved former training base and Covid testing centre.

The boarded up building on the corner of King Street and Don Street. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

However, planning department officials gave the proposals the cold shoulder last November.

But Farmfoods has now been given the go-ahead to build the store at the spot next to the King Street Lidl – as councillors have sensationally overturned officials’ decision.

One said the budget grocery shop would be a boon for folk during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

How the new Old Aberdeen Farmfoods will look now that it has been approved. Image: Farmfoods

Why did Farmfoods appeal the refusal of Old Aberdeen plans?

Excited locals welcomed the idea of the new supermarket, with many in the nearby Seaton area relishing the chance to stock up on cut-price goods.

But the council’s roads team warned that safety fears could not be overcome

They worried that lorries would pose a danger as they squeezed into and out of the car park from Don Street.

The supermarket would be opposite the entrance to Seaton Park. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

They said a separate service route would be required, dismissing claims that this approach is “common practice”.

Farmfoods countered that special rules have been created to regulate delivery times at other city supermarkets – and such leniency should be shown here too.

This included at the Aldi in Countesswells and a relatively new Co-op nearby on King Street.

What happened at the council meeting?

On the morning of Monday, March 17, councillors met to review the decision made towards the end of last year.

The committee agreed to let the supermarket scheme proceed – as long as rules regarding deliveries are followed.

Under the plan, HGVs will only be able to drop off groceries at the store between 7am and 8.30am – with traffic marshals to be deployed to keep passersby safe.

Arrival and departure times of the lorries will have to be documented, and these logs will be checked by planning officials “for compliance”.

Local Review Body convener Ciaran McRae led calls for the application to be approved.

Mr McRae said any “breaches” of the traffic rules would be investigated to ensure the 8.30am delivery cut-off is adhered to.

The decision was unanimous, once the conditions were agreed on.

‘We need this to help people during cost of living crisis’

In recent months, the “eyesore” site has been boarded up, and the plans for the Old Aberdeen Farmfoods being approved will see it torn down.

SNP councillor Alison Alphonse slammed the “derelict, awful condition” of the existing building.

She said: “It’s covered in graffiti, it looks awful… It’s in a pretty sad condition.”

The Roy Strathdee building. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The Bridge of Don representative later added: “In the time of the cost of living crisis, a second supermarket there for Seaton and the high rise blocks on King Street would be great for them.”

Farmfoods said its plans would create 20 new jobs, while customers on a budget could make savings with “bulk shopping trips”.

Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen councillor Alex McLellan welcomed the news that the Farmfoods application had been approved.

He said: “I am pleased that Farmfoods have secured planning for their proposed store which will bring the site back into use.

“This site has been empty for a long time now so it is certainly a positive for the community to have it being brought back into use as a supermarket.”

Conversation