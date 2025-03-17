APPROVED: New Farmfoods to be built in Old Aberdeen after supermarket fights council’s refusal

A new Farmfoods has been approved in Old Aberdeen in what has been hailed as a lifeline for hard-up families – months after the plans were first refused.

The frozen food chain, which has its roots in Aberdeen, unveiled plans to flatten a 50-year-old former barracks building at the 152 Don Street site two years ago.

They wanted to build their “most attractive branch in the city” at the unloved former training base and Covid testing centre.

However, planning department officials gave the proposals the cold shoulder last November.

But Farmfoods has now been given the go-ahead to build the store at the spot next to the King Street Lidl – as councillors have sensationally overturned officials’ decision.

One said the budget grocery shop would be a boon for folk during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

Why did Farmfoods appeal the refusal of Old Aberdeen plans?

Excited locals welcomed the idea of the new supermarket, with many in the nearby Seaton area relishing the chance to stock up on cut-price goods.

But the council’s roads team warned that safety fears could not be overcome…

They worried that lorries would pose a danger as they squeezed into and out of the car park from Don Street.

They said a separate service route would be required, dismissing claims that this approach is “common practice”.

Farmfoods countered that special rules have been created to regulate delivery times at other city supermarkets – and such leniency should be shown here too.

This included at the Aldi in Countesswells and a relatively new Co-op nearby on King Street.

What happened at the council meeting?

On the morning of Monday, March 17, councillors met to review the decision made towards the end of last year.

The committee agreed to let the supermarket scheme proceed – as long as rules regarding deliveries are followed.

Under the plan, HGVs will only be able to drop off groceries at the store between 7am and 8.30am – with traffic marshals to be deployed to keep passersby safe.

Arrival and departure times of the lorries will have to be documented, and these logs will be checked by planning officials “for compliance”.

Local Review Body convener Ciaran McRae led calls for the application to be approved.

Mr McRae said any “breaches” of the traffic rules would be investigated to ensure the 8.30am delivery cut-off is adhered to.

The decision was unanimous, once the conditions were agreed on.

‘We need this to help people during cost of living crisis’

In recent months, the “eyesore” site has been boarded up, and the plans for the Old Aberdeen Farmfoods being approved will see it torn down.

SNP councillor Alison Alphonse slammed the “derelict, awful condition” of the existing building.

She said: “It’s covered in graffiti, it looks awful… It’s in a pretty sad condition.”

The Bridge of Don representative later added: “In the time of the cost of living crisis, a second supermarket there for Seaton and the high rise blocks on King Street would be great for them.”

Farmfoods said its plans would create 20 new jobs, while customers on a budget could make savings with “bulk shopping trips”.

Seaton, Tillydrone and Old Aberdeen councillor Alex McLellan welcomed the news that the Farmfoods application had been approved.

He said: “I am pleased that Farmfoods have secured planning for their proposed store which will bring the site back into use.

“This site has been empty for a long time now so it is certainly a positive for the community to have it being brought back into use as a supermarket.”

