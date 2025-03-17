Where to see Princess Anne as ‘hardest working royal’ to visit Aberdeenshire and Moray

The Princess Royal will visit the north-east next month.

The Palace has announced that Princess Anne will travel to Aberdeenshire and Moray for two days in early April.

Her Royal Highness will visit several towns across both regions on Tuesday April 8 and Wednesday April 9.

Princess Anne is known as the ‘hardest working’ member of the royal family for her high number of royal engagements.

The 74-year-old undertook 217 engagements in 2024 – 31 more than her elder brother King Charles.

She visited Gordonstoun in Elgin last February, where she officially opened new classrooms named after her mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Where to see Princess Anne during Royal visit to north-east

According to the Royal Diary, The Princess Royal will visit eight sites in Aberdeenshire and Moray over April 8 and 9 – four each day.

Her first stop will be at the Peterhead Prison Museum on Tuesday, before heading to the World Horse Welfare Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aboyne.

Princess Anne is famous for her love of her horses, having won the title of European eventing champion in 1971.

She was also a member of Team GB at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and is patron of several equestrian charities.

She will also stop off at Aden Country Park in Peterhead and Macbi community hub in Mintlaw.

On Wednesday April 9, she will visit Boyndie Visitor Centre in Banff before heading to see Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group.

The Princess Royal will then continue her engagements at Cullen Community and Residential Centre before a final stop at Fordyce food waste collection and organic waste recycling firm Gray Composting Services.

From there, she will travel south to Lanarkshire and Glasgow.

Where you can see Princess Anne during her north-east visit

Tuesday April 8

Peterhead Prison Museum – South Rd, Peterhead World Horse Welfare Rescue and Rehoming Centre – Belwade Farm, Aboyne Aden Country Park – Station Road, Old Deer, Peterhead MACBI Community Hub – Newlands Road, Mintlaw, Peterhead

Wednesday April 9