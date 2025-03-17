Where to see Princess Anne as ‘hardest working royal’ to visit Aberdeenshire and Moray

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Where to see Princess Anne as ‘hardest working royal’ to visit Aberdeenshire and Moray

The Princess Royal will visit several towns in the north-east over a two-day period next month.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Princess Anne visits the Portsoy Boat Festival, second from left is chairman David Urquhart.. Portsoy. Supplied by Portsoy Boat Festival Date; Unknown
The Princess Royal will visit the north-east next month.

The Palace has announced that Princess Anne will travel to Aberdeenshire and Moray for two days in early April.

Her Royal Highness will visit several towns across both regions on Tuesday April 8 and Wednesday April 9.

Princess Anne is known as the ‘hardest working’ member of the royal family for her high number of royal engagements.

The 74-year-old undertook 217 engagements in 2024 – 31 more than her elder brother King Charles.

She visited Gordonstoun in Elgin last February, where she officially opened new classrooms named after her mother Queen Elizabeth II.

Where to see Princess Anne during Royal visit to north-east

According to the Royal Diary, The Princess Royal will visit eight sites in Aberdeenshire and Moray over April 8 and 9 – four each day.

Her first stop will be at the Peterhead Prison Museum on Tuesday, before heading to the World Horse Welfare Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aboyne.

Princess Anne is famous for her love of her horses, having won the title of European eventing champion in 1971.

She was also a member of Team GB at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and is patron of several equestrian charities.

The Princess Royal meets current Gordonstoun pupils at the plaque unveiling. Image: Alexander Wyver-Northam
The Princess Royal during her visit to Gordonstoun school. Image: Alexander Wyver-Northam

She will also stop off at Aden Country Park in Peterhead and Macbi community hub in Mintlaw.

On Wednesday April 9, she will visit Boyndie Visitor Centre in Banff before heading to see Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group.

The Princess Royal will then continue her engagements at Cullen Community and Residential Centre before a final stop at Fordyce food waste collection and organic waste recycling firm Gray Composting Services.

From there, she will travel south to Lanarkshire and Glasgow.

Where you can see Princess Anne during her north-east visit

Tuesday April 8 

  1. Peterhead Prison Museum – South Rd, Peterhead
  2. World Horse Welfare Rescue and Rehoming Centre – Belwade Farm, Aboyne
  3. Aden Country Park – Station Road, Old Deer, Peterhead
  4. MACBI Community Hub – Newlands Road, Mintlaw, Peterhead

Wednesday April 9 

  1. Boyndie Visitor Centre – The Old School House, Boyndie, Banff
  2. Cullen, Deskford and Portknockie Heritage Group – 11 The Square, Cullen
  3. The Three Kings Cullen Association at the Cullen Community and Residential Centre – Seafield Road, Cullen
  4. Gray Composting Services at Ley Farm – Fordyce

