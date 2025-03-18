Major cut to bank nursing and charges to rise as Aberdeen health bosses fight to save £14m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Major cut to bank nursing and charges to rise as Aberdeen health bosses fight to save £14m

The partnership received a welcome £10.9 million boost from NHS Grampian and Aberdeen City Council to protect essential frontline services.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Bank nursing costs will be slashed.
Bank nursing costs will be slashed.

Vacant posts will be abolished and bank nursing cash slashed to save Aberdeen’s health bosses around £14 million over the next year.

The board overseeing the Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership, which is jointly funded by the council and NHS Grampian, voted through a string of changes today.

The cuts imposed could have been much worse if not for a multi-million-pound rescue deal secured in recent weeks.

NHS Grampian director of finance Alex Stephen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Aberdeen City Council agreed to plough an extra £9.5m towards the body weeks ago – saying a massive council tax hike was needed to protect the area’s most vulnerable.

NHS Grampian today confirmed its board has set aside £6m to cover costs.

And an extra boost of £10.9m will come from the partners to protect “essential” frontline services, residential care beds and counselling services.

But despite all this, some major savings still needed to be made…

How did board decide on £14m of savings needed to balance the books?

Ahead of the crucial meeting, it was revealed that the partnership needed to make £14.35m savings to make ends meet.

It faces pressures including pay inflation and additional employers national insurance contributions, with a whopping £820,000 of this unfunded.

Members heard of other spiralling cost challenges.

Prescribing pressures continue to grow, with a 5% overall increase – which could work out being £2.5m over the next 12 months.

Prescription costs are set to increase over the next year. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Day care services will be preserved “as far as possible” and support packages could continue to be provided for “everyone in need of high and urgent care at home”.

Costs will managed through “efficiency savings” across different areas, while some charges will be increased to raise around £381,000.

Fees will be raised across day care services and meals, warden charges and supported accommodation and housing support.

The cost of day care will shoot up from £9.25 per day to £20 per day, while the cost of having a community alarm will rise from £3.85 to £6 per week.

Flat rate pricing will be introduced for meals in very sheltered housing after “a number of anomalies” cropped up.

What about staff?

Staff vacancies will be looked at while some posts could be axed, a move that could see the partnership claw back just over £2m.

This could result in some roles being “redesigned” and considering if a post needs to be replaced if someone leaves.

Meanwhile, the partnership will cut back on its bank nursing spend by £999,000.

The health and social care partnership will cut back on its bank nursing spend. Image: Jeff Moore/PA Wire

Bank nurses are often brought in to cover any shortfalls in staff in the event of any absences or particularly busy periods.

Finance boss Amy McDonald explained the reason behind this particular move: “Our annual budget for nursing staff is £47m.

“We spend approximately another 10% on bank nursing costs so that’s around £4m additional costs a year.

“We’ve already started looking at the areas where we can really make good inroads into making that saving.”

What other savings will be made?

Members debated a number of other cost cutting measures.

Care for older people and those with learning disabilities will be reviewed in a bid to save £3.3m.

The way day care is made available across the city will also be considered, as doing so could save £1.4m.

Walking stick
Care services for elderly people in Aberdeen will be looked at to save cash. Image: Shutterstock.

However, the biggest saving will see costs cut across its key “commissioned service” providers.

It is hoped that could save the partnership just over £4.5m.

This would happen by cutting back on non-essential day care services and ensuring the care people receive is given out only when badly needed.

Any changes to services are expected to come into effect from April 1.

‘Priority’ for health partnership to protect Aberdeen’s services and people

Partnership boss Fiona Mitchellhill wanted to assure board members and the public that any changes would be made without impacting on the city’s residents.

She said: “It’s absolutely our priority to protect services and people that live in Aberdeen.

“We absolutely have to listen to the staff that do the hard work day-to-day so we make sure our decisions are influenced by them.”

Councillor Lee Fairfull. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Meanwhile, councillor Lee Fairfull wanted reassurance that there would be no risk of any budget savings having an impact on other departments.

In response, Ms McDonald replied: “It would make no financial sense to make a saving in one area only to increase costs in another.

“We’ve got confidence in this budget that doesn’t occur.”

Conversation