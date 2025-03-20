Meet the international tourism bosses planning to make the north-east a golf destination

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Meet the international tourism bosses planning to make the north-east a golf destination

Golf tour operators from across the world - including China, America and Spain - came to sample what the region has to offer, and were left mesmerised by the "hidden Aberdeenshire gems".

Golf tourism bosses Francisco Martos, Jeffrey Ouyang and Daniel Jones pictured in that order from left to right
(L-R) Francisco Martos, Jeffrey Ouyang and Daniel Jones were among the golf operators who shared their views on what the north-east has to offer international tourists. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson.
By Denny Andonova

Scotland has been “the ultimate place to be” for generations of elite golfers.

After all, it is the home of golf – imbued with a sense of heritage that can’t be found anywhere else.

But despite the abundance of courses all across the country, sport fans across the world tend to associate golf first and foremost with St Andrews.

This has been until recently at least, with north-east spots such as Cruden Bay, Balmedie and Aberdeen now starting to make an appearance in the top charts.

The Royal Aberdeen golf course. Image: Kenny Smith.
The Royal Aberdeen golf course. Image: Kenny Smith.

And this week, golf travel agents from around the globe flocked to the Granite City to see what the region has to offer first hand during Scottish Golf Tourism Week.

Now in its second year, the event brings more than 90 international operators and 100 local suppliers together in a bid to promote golf tourism in the north-east.

It’s part of a grand plan to plug around £3 million into the local economy in the long-run, as more tourists pick Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire as their golf destination.

And after five days of trips and presentations – and a few games of golf – operators had a lot to say about what the area’s biggest draws are.

Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

‘We’ll promote the hidden gems Aberdeenshire has for golf tourists’

The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen’s west end is heaving with travel agents when I walk in.

There are around 3,700 one-to-one meetings planned for that day, where operators get to ask questions and find out more about a range of golf courses, hotels and restaurants.

The hope is that this will show travel agents why the region is “one of the best” in a bid to lure more international tourists to the north-east.

And given the positive response to the event so far, the plan seems to working.

Daniel Jones works for a tourism company in Florida, promoting holiday packages for the best courses across the world to his American clients.

Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

St Andrews is usually the most popular golf destination for his customers, he says.

But in recent years he has started to push Aberdeenshire and Aberdeen as an option, as he thinks the area is of better quality and better value than many other spots.

“I really think this is an overlooked area, and it can come as a bit of a shock given how popular Scotland is,” Daniel tells me in-between appointments.

“People might know the Trump golf course, for example, or Cruden Bay, and they are some of the finest in the world.

“But there are also these underrated places that are still to be explored – you got Merker, and Fraserburgh, and Peterhead, all great courses that nobody has heard of.

“And if I have a client who is looking for something different, something they haven’t experienced before – I would sincerely recommend Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.”

Daniel Jones of Haversham and Baker Golfing Expedition, Florida. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.
Daniel Jones of Haversham and Baker Golfing Expedition, Florida. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

His comrade from Switzerland, Kenny Prevost, nods in agreement, adding that they are determined to give these “overlooked” Aberdeenshire places the attention they deserve.

And then they are whisked off to their appointments with yet another golf provider, ready to woo them into sending over more tourists our way.

‘Golf tourism in Aberdeenshire is only going to get bigger and better’

The next “explorer” I stop is Donncha Hurley, whose trip to the north-east had been a lot shorter than Daniel’s and Kenny’s.

Having worked for the Irish firm Thru The Links for years, Donncha has a wealth of experience with Scottish tourism and is no stranger to the wonders of Aberdeenshire.

But even so, trips like this tend to remind him why the north-east and the Highlands are among the first places he would pitch to his American clientele.

Donncha Hurley of Thru the Link Golf Travel, Ireland. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.
Donncha Hurley of Thru the Link Golf Travel, Ireland. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

“You can’t get that level of experience anywhere else – the culture, the history, the traditions – and my American clients know that,” Donncha smiles.

“They don’t have anything like this in the US.

“There is obvious commitment to making things better here – whether that is sourcing the food or training the staff – and this is what makes places like this stand out.

“You can see people care from the thoughtfulness, the gifts, the attention to detail and that gives us confidence to put out clients into their hands.

“And I think it’s only going to get bigger and better.”

Cruden Bay
The Cruden Bay links are set along majestic coastline in the north-east.

‘A whole new world’ revealed to golf tour operators from across the world

In way, going around the hall at the Chester Hotel feels almost as if travelling the world – all within a few hours and without having to endure the jet lag.

In just 15 minutes, I meet Frans Gschwind who has flown all the way from the Netherlands to see what Scotland has to offer, as well as Xavier Sabria from Spain.

This is the first time they have visited the north-east, and were both amazed that so many “fantastic” golf courses across Aberdeenshire are unknown to them.

Xavier Sabria of Enjoy Golf Travel, Spain. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.
Xavier Sabria of Enjoy Golf Travel, Spain. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

The area is a “newly discovered gem” for Frans, while Xavier said he is already planning a trip back to explore more of Scotland.

The language barrier with Xavier did prove to be a challenge, but if we go by his cheerful demeanour and the wide grin on his face, I think he “really loved it”.

Is Aberdeenshire better than St Andrews for golf tourism?

The variety of golf tourism options and the quality of what’s on offer in Aberdeenshire appear to come as a surprise to more people than just those travelling from abroad.

Kenny Crawford had come from St Andrews, which by this point has been mentioned several times as “the usual go-to for international golf tourist”.

Dunhill Links at St Andrews.

But Kenny can barely contain his excitement of how much more and better experiences there are in the north-east.

“It’s been such an eye-opening experience for us,” Kenny says enthusiastically.

“I didn’t realise the absolute quality that is on offer in Aberdeen and the surrounding areas – and I genuinely can’t believe the value for money.

“And now, I would have to go back and re-do my website to package this whole new area that I’ve come to know is unmissable because it’s such a good opportunity.”

Kenny Crawford of Dynamic Golf, St Andrews. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.
Kenny Crawford of Dynamic Golf, St Andrews. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Why Spanish tourists would swap sunny home for a trip in Scotland?

I take a quick stroll across the bustling hall – determined to avoid the huge platters with mouth-watering treats on nearby tables – when I meet Francisco Martos.

The moment he tells me he is from Spain, I instantly think this would perhaps be the toughest sell to make. After all, who would like to swap sun for rain and wind…

But Francisco couldn’t say a bad word about his experience in Scotland, hailing the countryside and golf courses in Aberdeenshire as “one of the best”.

Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

“I tried to bring some sun from the south and I think I’ve succeeded,” he grins.

“And in terms of what I’ve seen so far, let’s just say that we will definitely be looking to sell even more trips to this area.”

But here comes the inevitable question: How do you pitch rainy Aberdeen to people who are used to the warmth and delicacies of sunny Spain?

Francisco Martos of Summer Golf, Spain. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

“Good question,” Francisco chuckles.

“Sometimes it’s not just about the place – it’s about the people, the experience, the culture, the history, the food.

“And can I just say that I’ve been so impressed with the food. Haggis may not be my thing really, but the fresh fruit, the cream, everything else has been excellent.

“You can most certainly expect me to be a great ambassador of your part of the world.”

Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

From Hong Kong to Aberdeenshire – ‘the place of splendid views’

By this point I have been on my feet for more than three hours, with the pain of my long walk in heels slowly but successfully starting to creep in.

It’s not until I meet Jeffrey Ouyang that I start feeling better about my ordeal.

He has travelled nearly 6,000 miles from Hong Kong to expand his horizons and its offering list for his clients in China.

They know all about Scotland, he tells me, but that tends to be limited to golf at St Andrews (again) and Highland whisky.

Jeffrey Ouyang of In Golf, China. Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

Like with many other operators, Aberdeenshire had remained hidden from his professional field of vision until he crossed the Chester Hotel’s doorstep.

And now, he is determined to take his experience back home and spread the word about “this amazing place of great views, culture and community”.

“People come can play some golf, enjoy nature and drink whisky all in one place, what’s not to like?” Jeffrey says.

“It’s beautiful, friendly and very cheery. It’s just the perfect place to slow down, relax and enjoy the peace and quiet, the nature and the history there is here.”

Image: Eve Conroy/DC Thomson.

He adds: “Hong Kong is very modern and all you see when you go there is just buildings, next to buildings, next to buildings. While here, you can actually see the skyline.

“It’s so different, and this is exactly why I like it so much. It’s the place to be.”

And on that note, I shake hands with Jeffrey, conclude my journey across the world and head back to The P&J office.

I suddenly feel the urge to pick up golfing myself…

