Countesswells garden centre plans to build cafe to boost business in ‘challenging’ times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Countesswells garden centre plans to build cafe to boost business in ‘challenging’ times

Bosses at the Ben Reid Garden Centre have lodged reworked plans for the extension with Aberdeen City Council.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
An artist impression of the proposed extension to Ben Reid Nursery and Garden Centre in Cults. Image: Taylor Architecture
An artist impression of the proposed extension to Ben Reid Nursery and Garden Centre in Cults. Image: Taylor Architecture

A garden centre in Countesswells is hoping its plans to add a cafe will help the business bloom after facing a few “challenging” years.

Bosses at the Ben Reid Garden Centre have lodged reworked plans for the extension with Aberdeen City Council.

The traditional family-run nursery has been in Aberdeen for more than 250 years, growing plants of various sizes and forms on site.

The Ben Reid Garden Centre can be found on Countesswells Road. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But now, the venue is looking to grow by adding a cafe.

It is hoped the new feature will help the local firm compete with rivals such as Dobbies and the Raemoir Garden Centre in Banchory.

Cafe will help garden centre recover from pandemic struggle

Managing director Simon Fraser has been in charge for the last 20 years and has been overseeing expansion of the business.

He had hoped to move forward with plans to build a restaurant on the site back in spring 2020.

Ben Reid Garden Centre managing director Simon Fraser. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

But, unfortunately the project was folded due to the pandemic and the garden centre has been fighting back since.

Simon explained: “We are still recovering from the Covid period, as many small businesses are.

“This is the first step to re-energise the project but it’s an incredibly tough environment to try and grow businesses at the moment.”

Customers ‘desperate’ for a cafe at Ben Reid Garden Centre

If the feedback from members of the public is anything to go by, the latest proposal will be a huge hit.

Simon revealed that customers are “desperate” for a coffee shop there.

“We get phone calls all the time and people turning up asking about it because it goes hand-in-hand with selling plants now,” he said.

“People expect that from a garden centre.”

The proposed cafe extension to the Ben Reid Garden Centre would also have outdoor seating. Image: Taylor Architecture

But it will hopefully turn out to be a success for the business too and help to ease the “seasonal cash flow”.

The businessman added: “We’ve had a really challenging couple of years because the weather has been so dreadful.

“Developing a cafe helps us with footfall when the weather isn’t so good.”

And, he admitted: “Running a business where you are only making money for four or five months is getting incredibly challenging.”

Cafe first step of wider plan for family-owned business

The family behind the business is “very excited” to see the cafe plans progress, and Simon believes it’s “definitely the right move for Ben Reid“.

He added: “We are hoping this development can help us be a focal point in the community.”

The cafe would be the first step towards expanding the site even further, making it a “great asset” to the area.

The proposed addition to the popular Garden Centre. Image: Taylor Architecture

Simon revealed a food hall could come next, where smaller businesses would be encouraged to join the site.

“We think we can do something different because we are a local family business, we seem to be surrounded by chains wherever we go at the moment,” he stated.

“We can offer something that is a little bit more Aberdeen.”

You can view the plans here.

Read more:

Conversation