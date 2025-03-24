What’s going on at Aberdeen’s old Hydro Electric shop on Union Street?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

What’s going on at Aberdeen’s old Hydro Electric shop on Union Street?

The owners of the building say they wanted to undo eyesore changes carried out in the 1980s.

By Ben Hendry
Post Thumbnail

A long-vacant Union Street shop has undergone a traditional makeover as its owners sought to undo “detrimental” changes that “obliterated” the frontage 40-odd years ago.

The old Hydro Electric (latterly SSE) shop at number 156 has been empty since 2016.

It fell victim to a nationwide spree of cuts which spelled the end of an era for white goods stores across the north and north-east.

The unit has been unused ever since, making it one of the street’s longest to be sitting vacant.

An archive image of the site just down from Aberdeen Music Hall. Image: Graham Mitchell architect

But over the last few months, workers have been carrying out a refurbishment of the shopfront.

Now, planning documents reveal why the owners have spent a whopping £110,000 doing up the Granite Mile premises…

They see it as righting a past wrong.

The shop has had a bit of a makeover as of late. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

What has been happening with the old Union Street shop?

The C-listed building dates back to the creation of Union Street about 200 years ago.

It is owned by the Challenge Fishing Company, which is also working on plans for Holburn House elsewhere on the street.

Following the closure of the Hydro Electric store, plans to turn the upper floors into seven flats emerged.

The store was left like this for some time, since the Hydro shop on Union Street in Aberdeen closed. Image: FG Burnett

Those £585,000 proposals were approved in 2020, but it’s only now that progress seems to be on the way.

The Fraserburgh-based owners were given the go-ahead for the extra work on the shop last October, only recently completing the project.

‘It was lost in one fell swoop’

And architect Graham Mitchell has penned a report informing Aberdeen City Council of the need for the work.

He said the facade was “heavily altered to the detriment of the property and streetscape at the commencement of Scottish Hydro Electric’s tenure”.

156 Union Street, the former Scottish Hydro Electric shop. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

The expert continues: “Not many examples of original shopfronts survive on Union Street.

“Whatever the previous frontage to 156 Union Street, the ground floor portion was lost in one fell swoop with the 1980s aesthetic of maximizing the amount of plate glass.

“The complete replacement of the shop frontage obliterated what, judging by the rest of the building, would likely have been a quite attractive but simple frontage.”

Mr Mitchell says the modern makeover had a “negative impact” on the property – as well as its “grand neighbour”, the Lakeland shop at 158 Union Street.

The building has been restored to its original appearance. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

What would you like to see open in the revamped unit? Let us know in our comments section below

What next for the old Hydro shop on Aberdeen’s Union Street?

Mr Mitchell says the recent changes have created a “comfortable and inviting shopfront”.

The revamp comes amid high hopes for the regeneration of the stagnating Granite Mile, with ongoing efforts to breathe new life into it and fill empty shops.

Letting agents are currently trying to find a new taker for the unit.

Work to reinvent Union Street is taking place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

And the Our Union Street taskforce is listing the 2,788sq ft space as boasting a “suite of incentives”, including possible grant funding and rates relief.

They say it would “suit a variety of retail uses”.

You can see the plans on the Aberdeen City Council website.

Read more:

Union Street revamp delayed until 2026 as council blames ‘worker productivity’

Budz Bar: Owner going back to drawing board as revamp plan for Aberdeen venue REFUSED by council

Exclusive: Black Sheep Coffee trying to offload empty Caffe Nero – as Union Street unit lies empty for almost two years

Conversation