Home Bargains turf war keeps B&M away from Aberdeen Beach as new Mastrick store plans APPROVED

B&M bosses have lifted the lid on how a trade war with rival discount chain Home Bargains has affected plans for a new Aberdeen branch.

The cut-price chain has been working on proposals for a big new shop, with garden centre attached, at Mastrick.

These plans – which have now been approved – will see the former Peter Vardy car showroom transformed to make way for the store.

But as part of rules around opening shops outwith town centres, B&M has had to tell council decision-makers why they have opted for the spot on the Lang Stracht.

The report submitted to the local authority explains why project leaders discarded other possible locations.

These include the soon-to-shut Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Square and the closed Debenhams in the Trinity Centre.

And it reveals that a turf war with Home Bargains would have prevented them from opening a branch close to their rival discount retailer..

What are the B&M Mastrick plans?

B&M wants to turn the car dealership into the new store, which would be their second in Aberdeen along with a popular Kittybrewster branch.

A garden centre will be connected to the shop on the east side and half of the current 413 parking spaces will be removed to make way for other units.

The new store will provide employment for approximately 50 staff, with additional workers employed from November to January.

What city centre sites have been ruled out?

In order to secure consent for this development, B&M had to convince the council there isn’t a better spot for it closer to the city centre.

A report recently submitted stresses that space is required for a home store “with garden centre”.

Experts add: “The garden centre offer is one of B&M’s flagship formats and provides the opportunity to customers to purchase bulky goods.”

So this, along with the required car park, somewhat narrowed the search…

A redundant Shore Porters warehouse was deemed “very small”, while a potential B&M at the abandoned Woolmanhill Hospital would have been “incompatible” with the plans in place for it.

And the closed Archibalds furniture store on Great Western Road is also “too small”.

What about the St Nicholas Street M&S?

Bosses also scoped out the flagship Marks and Spencer at St Nicolas Street, which is due to close in the months ahead.

But it “does not fulfil the requirements” needed – with it being in the wrong place and “significantly larger” than what B&M is looking for.

The Debenhams at the Trinity Centre has also been dismissed.

This department store, spread over three levels, was also said to be too big – and B&M really just wants a one-storey shop.

Why can’t B&M open next to Home Bargains in Aberdeen?

Having exhausted all possible options in the city centre, those leading the search turned their attention to the seafront.

There is a large enough empty unit there, with permission in place for a garden centre following an aborted Homebase takeover a few years ago.

But the Beach Boulevard Retail Park was deemed off-limits due to the Home Bargains already operating there…

The report penned by Gray Planning and Development says the owners of the retail park, the California-based Realty Income Corporation, has struck a deal with Homebase to keep rivals at bay.

It states: “The new owner has agreed an occupancy restriction in favour of existing occupier Home Bargains not to allow direct competitor B&M to occupy the retail park.

“The result on this location is negative owing to the occupancy restrictions preventing competitor to Home Bargains to occupy the site.”

What next for empty unit?

The papers also reveal that the empty unit next to Iceland, which has been closed since the pandemic, could soon have a new lease of life.

Under new ownership of the retail park, it’s understood it will be revived as a gym in the months ahead.

Ultimately, having made their case clear on the location, the chain has now been given permission to go ahead with the Mastrick proposal.

You can see the plans on the Aberdeen City Council website.

