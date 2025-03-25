Home Bargains turf war keeps B&M away from Aberdeen Beach as new Mastrick store plans APPROVED

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Bargains turf war keeps B&M away from Aberdeen Beach as new Mastrick store plans APPROVED

The bargain retailer has completed a report ruling out other sites in the city - including the former Debenhams unit and soon-to-close flagship M&S branch.

By Ben Hendry
Details of a turf war between Home Bargains and B&M have emerged as the latter hunts for a new location in Aberdeen...
B&M bosses have lifted the lid on how a trade war with rival discount chain Home Bargains has affected plans for a new Aberdeen branch.

The cut-price chain has been working on proposals for a big new shop, with garden centre attached, at Mastrick.

These plans – which have now been approved – will see the former Peter Vardy car showroom transformed to make way for the store.

But as part of rules around opening shops outwith town centres, B&M has had to tell council decision-makers why they have opted for the spot on the Lang Stracht.

B&M could be moving in to the former Peter Vardy dealership in Mastrick.

The report submitted to the local authority explains why project leaders discarded other possible locations.

These include the soon-to-shut Marks and Spencer on St Nicholas Square and the closed Debenhams in the Trinity Centre.

And it reveals that a turf war with Home Bargains would have prevented them from opening a branch close to their rival discount retailer..

What are the B&M Mastrick plans?

B&M wants to turn the car dealership into the new store, which would be their second in Aberdeen along with a popular Kittybrewster branch.

A garden centre will be connected to the shop on the east side and half of the current 413 parking spaces will be removed to make way for other units.

The new store will provide employment for approximately 50 staff, with additional workers employed from November to January.

The bargain specialist could soon be moving into the former car dealership.

What city centre sites have been ruled out?

In order to secure consent for this development, B&M had to convince the council there isn’t a better spot for it closer to the city centre.

A report recently submitted stresses that space is required for a home store “with garden centre”.

Experts add: “The garden centre offer is one of B&M’s flagship formats and provides the opportunity to customers to purchase bulky goods.”

So this, along with the required car park, somewhat narrowed the search…

A redundant Shore Porters warehouse was deemed “very small”, while a potential B&M at the abandoned Woolmanhill Hospital would have been “incompatible” with the plans in place for it.

And the closed Archibalds furniture store on Great Western Road is also “too small”.

What about the St Nicholas Street M&S?

Bosses also scoped out the flagship Marks and Spencer at St Nicolas Street, which is due to close in the months ahead.

But it “does not fulfil the requirements” needed – with it being in the wrong place and “significantly larger” than what B&M is looking for.

Could there be a retail future for the Aberdeen M&S flagship?

The Debenhams at the Trinity Centre has also been dismissed.

This department store, spread over three levels, was also said to be too big – and B&M really just wants a one-storey shop.

Aberdeen have already lost Debenhams

Why can’t B&M open next to Home Bargains in Aberdeen?

Having exhausted all possible options in the city centre, those leading the search turned their attention to the seafront.

There is a large enough empty unit there, with permission in place for a garden centre following an aborted Homebase takeover a few years ago. 

But the Beach Boulevard Retail Park was deemed off-limits due to the Home Bargains already operating there…

Do you prefer Home Bargains or B&M? Let us know in our comments section below

The report penned by Gray Planning and Development says the owners of the retail park, the California-based Realty Income Corporation, has struck a deal with Homebase to keep rivals at bay.

It states: “The new owner has agreed an occupancy restriction in favour of existing occupier Home Bargains not to allow direct competitor B&M to occupy the retail park.

“The result on this location is negative owing to the occupancy restrictions preventing competitor to Home Bargains to occupy the site.”

What next for empty unit?

The papers also reveal that the empty unit next to Iceland, which has been closed since the pandemic, could soon have a new lease of life.

Under new ownership of the retail park, it’s understood it will be revived as a gym in the months ahead.

Ultimately, having made their case clear on the location, the chain has now been given permission to go ahead with the Mastrick proposal.

You can see the plans on the Aberdeen City Council website.

