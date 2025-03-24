Alcohol stolen from Stonehaven petrol station

Alcohol was stolen on two separate occasions from a petrol station in Stonehaven this weekend, with police investigating.

The incidents happened at BP Mill Inn Filling Station in the Aberdeenshire town’s Dunnottar Avenue on Saturday and Sunday.

Posting on Facebook, a statement from the petrol station said: “Yesterday (Saturday) at 8pm a few teenagers picked up alcohol bottles and ran without paying.

“Same thing happened today (Sunday) at around 4pm this afternoon.”

The incidents have both been reported to the police.

‘The incidents are being treated as linked’

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We were made aware of two thefts of alcohol from a filling station on Dunnottar Avenue in Stonehaven which happened on Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23.

“The incidents are being treated as linked and inquiries are ongoing.”