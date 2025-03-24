Morrisons to axe Aberdeen market kitchen and florist – while Banchory cafe will also close

Morrisons will make cuts at its Aberdeen and Banchory stores in a major shake-up.

The UK’s fifth-biggest supermarket is axing dozens of services across the country leaving hundreds of jobs at risk.

In-store services such as meat and fish counters, pharmacies and florists will be affected.

This includes the florist and Market Kitchen at the King Street branch in Aberdeen.

The store underwent a major revamp just a few years ago to create the large counter for the fresh food takeaway.

At the time, Morrisons described the Market Kitchen as a “move from retail to hospitality” with a “real street food vibe”.

Since it opened in 2023, customers have been able to order dishes such as fish and chips, chicken tikka masala, jacket potatoes and toasties.

In today’s announcement, Rami Baitiéh, chief executive of Morrisons, said parts of the store set-up are “uneconomic”.

He said: “Market Street is a beacon of differentiation for Morrisons, and we remain committed to it.

“But as we modernise, we are making some necessary changes to the areas of the model which are simply uneconomic.”

Morrisons cafe in Banchory to close

In addition to cutting these services, Morrisons will also close 12 Scottish cafés due to “local challenges”.

This includes the café at the Banchory branch on North Deeside Road.

It has not yet been confirmed when the closures in Banchory and Aberdeen will take place.

In total, 52 cafes and 17 convenience stores across the UK will be closed in an attempt to redirect cash to other parts of the business.

Mr Baitiéh added: “Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great-quality, well-priced food, their place in the local community, and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes.

“In most locations, the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges, and in those locations, regrettably, closure and reallocation of the space is the only sensible option.”