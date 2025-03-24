Morrisons to axe Aberdeen market kitchen and florist – while Banchory cafe will also close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Morrisons to axe Aberdeen market kitchen and florist – while Banchory cafe will also close

Jobs are at risk due to cuts to the supermarket's services across the UK.

By Ross Hempseed
Morrisons sign
Morrisons on King Street. Image: Supplied.

Morrisons will make cuts at its Aberdeen and Banchory stores in a major shake-up.

The UK’s fifth-biggest supermarket is axing dozens of services across the country leaving hundreds of jobs at risk.

In-store services such as meat and fish counters, pharmacies and florists will be affected.

This includes the florist and Market Kitchen at the King Street branch in Aberdeen.

The store underwent a major revamp just a few years ago to create the large counter for the fresh food takeaway.

Banchory branch of Morrisons
The cafe at the Banchory branch is due to close. Image: Supplied.

At the time, Morrisons described the Market Kitchen as a “move from retail to hospitality” with a “real street food vibe”.

Since it opened in 2023, customers have been able to order dishes such as fish and chips, chicken tikka masala, jacket potatoes and toasties.

In today’s announcement, Rami Baitiéh, chief executive of Morrisons, said parts of the store set-up are “uneconomic”.

He said: “Market Street is a beacon of differentiation for Morrisons, and we remain committed to it.

“But as we modernise, we are making some necessary changes to the areas of the model which are simply uneconomic.”

Morrisons cafe in Banchory to close

In addition to cutting these services, Morrisons will also close 12 Scottish cafés due to “local challenges”.

This includes the café at the Banchory branch on North Deeside Road.

It has not yet been confirmed when the closures in Banchory and Aberdeen will take place.

Morrisons in Aberdeen
Morrisons supermaket on King Street. Image: DC Thomson. 

In total, 52 cafes and 17 convenience stores across the UK will be closed in an attempt to redirect cash to other parts of the business.

Mr Baitiéh added: “Morrisons Cafés are rightly famous for their great-quality, well-priced food, their place in the local community, and their appealing mix of traditional favourites alongside exciting new dishes.

“In most locations, the Morrisons Café has a bright future, but a minority have specific local challenges, and in those locations, regrettably, closure and reallocation of the space is the only sensible option.”

Conversation