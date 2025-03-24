Driver hospitalised with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following South Deeside Road crash

A man is in hospital with “life-threatening” injuries following a crash on South Deeside Road.

The crash involving a white Scania lorry and a white Seat Ibiza has closed the B9077 South Deeside Road near Aberdeen.

It occurred at about 2.35pm between Leggart Terrace and Riverside of Blairs.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, were all deployed to the scene.

The 24-year-old male driver of the car has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as life-threatening.

His family have been informed.

The driver of the lorry, a 57-year-old man, was not injured.

South Deeside Road remains closed between Leggart Terrace and Milltimber Bridge as a result of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Lorry and car involved in South Deeside Road crash

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with those involved in the crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision or indeed witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1952 of March 24”.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.48pm today to attend a road traffic collision near Banchory-Devenick.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit, our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.