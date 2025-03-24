Driver hospitalised with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following South Deeside Road crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Driver hospitalised with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following South Deeside Road crash

The crash involving a car and a lorry occurred at around 2.30pm.

By Ross Hempseed
Police car and officer on South Deeside Road
South Deeside Road remains closed due to the crash. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

A man is in hospital with “life-threatening” injuries following a crash on South Deeside Road.

The crash involving a white Scania lorry and a white Seat Ibiza has closed the B9077 South Deeside Road near Aberdeen.

It occurred at about 2.35pm between Leggart Terrace and Riverside of Blairs.

Emergency services, including police, fire and ambulance, were all deployed to the scene.

The 24-year-old male driver of the car has been taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where his condition is described as life-threatening.

His family have been informed.

The driver of the lorry, a 57-year-old man, was not injured.

South Deeside Road remains closed between Leggart Terrace and Milltimber Bridge as a result of the crash.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Police road closed sign
The road has been closed since about 2.30pm. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

Lorry and car involved in South Deeside Road crash

Sergeant Sarah Ritchie of the North East Road Policing Unit said: “Our thoughts are with those involved in the crash and our inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen either vehicle prior to the collision or indeed witnessed the collision to contact us on 101 quoting incident number 1952 of March 24”.

An ambulance spokesperson said: “We received a call at 2.48pm today to attend a road traffic collision near Banchory-Devenick.

“We dispatched one ambulance, a paramedic response unit, our special operations team and our trauma team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

