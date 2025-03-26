McDonald’s scraps plan for new Aberdeen restaurant after years-long battle with neighbours

Global fast food giant McDonald’s has axed plans to build a new £4 million restaurant in Aberdeen after a three-year fight with neighbours.

The popular burger chain has withdrawn proposals for a new venue on Ashgrove Road West, which was planned to be the company’s first net-zero restaurant in Scotland.

A representative from the firm confirmed the project has now been axed for good.

Under the proposal, the former Rosehill Day Centre would have been demolished to make way for the restaurant.

The building was last used as a Covid testing centre in 2021 but has lain empty since.

When were the plans for Aberdeen restaurant unveiled?

McDonald’s initially submitted a planning application for a drive-thru restaurant back in May 2022.

Bosses said the multi-million pound investment would create more that 120 full and part-time jobs.

While other sites, including the Haudagain retail park and Cornhill shopping centre, had been considered, McDonald’s believed Ashgrove Road West was best.

But, the proposal was met with backlash from residents and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

As the drive-thru would have been located across the road from the ambulance station, health chiefs believed traffic congestion could delay life-saving call outs.

The fast food firm removed the application in September the following year.

Drive-thru removed in second planning attempt

McDonald’s then went back to the drawing board and submitted a second plan last January, only this time without the drive-thru.

The standalone diner was designed to have seating for 76 customers, an outdoor seating area and playframe for younger visitors was included in the plans too.

McDonald’s chiefs also added a priority light system, similar to those at the North Anderson Drive fire station.

It was hoped the “wig wag lighting” would help ambulance service staff control traffic during emergency situations.

However, it seemed this wasn’t enough to please objectors as the tweaked plan received a staggering 295 letters against the restaurant.

What did McDonald’s say?

And after a long three-year fight, it seems the fast food firm has admitted defeat.

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “As part of an ongoing strategic review, we have decided not to pursue a new restaurant at Ashgrove Road West.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank all those who provided comments and feedback during the public consultation process.

“We remain fully committed to serving customers at our existing restaurants across the city and beyond.”

Read more: