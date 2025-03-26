McDonald’s scraps plan for new Aberdeen restaurant after years-long battle with neighbours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

McDonald’s scraps plan for new Aberdeen restaurant after years-long battle with neighbours

The fast food firm has withdrawn plans for a proposed diner on Ashgrove Road West and confirmed it will no longer be going ahead.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
The proposed new Aberdeen McDonald's on Ashgrove Road West has been scrapped. Image: McDonald's
Global fast food giant McDonald’s has axed plans to build a new £4 million restaurant in Aberdeen after a three-year fight with neighbours.

The popular burger chain has withdrawn proposals for a new venue on Ashgrove Road West, which was planned to be the company’s first net-zero restaurant in Scotland.

A representative from the firm confirmed the project has now been axed for good.

The Rosehill Day Centre would have been knocked down to make way for the McDonald’s restaurant. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Under the proposal, the former Rosehill Day Centre would have been demolished to make way for the restaurant.

The building was last used as a Covid testing centre in 2021 but has lain empty since.

When were the plans for Aberdeen restaurant unveiled?

McDonald’s initially submitted a planning application for a drive-thru restaurant back in May 2022.

Bosses said the multi-million pound investment would create more that 120 full and part-time jobs.

Traffic queues outside the McDonald’s drive-thru in Bridge of Don. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While other sites, including the Haudagain retail park and Cornhill shopping centre, had been considered, McDonald’s believed Ashgrove Road West was best.

But, the proposal was met with backlash from residents and the Scottish Ambulance Service.

The Scottish Ambulance Service station on Ashgrove Road West. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

As the drive-thru would have been located across the road from the ambulance station, health chiefs believed traffic congestion could delay life-saving call outs.

The fast food firm removed the application in September the following year.

Drive-thru removed in second planning attempt

McDonald’s then went back to the drawing board and submitted a second plan last January, only this time without the drive-thru.

The standalone diner was designed to have seating for 76 customers, an outdoor seating area and playframe for younger visitors was included in the plans too.

The site plan for the proposed Aberdeen restaurant without the drive-thru. Image: McDonald’s

McDonald’s chiefs also added a priority light system, similar to those at the North Anderson Drive fire station.

It was hoped the “wig wag lighting” would help ambulance service staff control traffic during emergency situations.

However, it seemed this wasn’t enough to please objectors as the tweaked plan received a staggering 295 letters against the restaurant.

What did McDonald’s say?

And after a long three-year fight, it seems the fast food firm has admitted defeat.

A McDonald’s restaurant like this one will no longer be built on Ashgrove Road West. Image: McDonald’s

A McDonald’s spokeswoman said: “As part of an ongoing strategic review, we have decided not to pursue a new restaurant at Ashgrove Road West.

“We would like to take the opportunity to thank all those who provided comments and feedback during the public consultation process.

“We remain fully committed to serving customers at our existing restaurants across the city and beyond.”

