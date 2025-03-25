Top council lawyer trashes Aberdeen traders’ bus gates legal challenge as defence plans plotted behind closed doors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Top council lawyer trashes Aberdeen traders’ bus gates legal challenge as defence plans plotted behind closed doors

The local authority's legal team vowed to fight the legal case on all grounds - but opted to update elected members on their response to the looming court battle in private.

By Denny Andonova
Aberdeen bus gate on Market Street.
Council lawyers revealed their defence plans for the bus gate court battle at a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Under-fire council lawyers have rubbished traders’ court battle over the Aberdeen bus gates, saying their legal claims are a “massive interpretation”.

The local authority’s top solicitor, Alan Thomson, again insisted that the city centre traffic measures were introduced and made permanent according to the law.

This is despite traders’ – and their recently hired lawyer Alasdair Sutherland’s – claims that they have acted illegally on five different grounds when making the decision.

Mr Sutherland lodged the official papers to take Aberdeen City Council to court over the bus gates earlier this month.

And he outlined the arguments he believes will prove that city leaders were in the wrong when they rubber-stamped the “experimental” project.

Exasperated traders, led by veteran retailer Norman Esslemont (pictured), have entrusted Alasdair Sutherland with their battle against the restrictions said to have killed off trade. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But the council’s legal team today dismissed all of them and vowed to fight their case on all grounds – essentially declaring that the issue will be sorted before a judge.

They remained tight-lipped on the details of their defence, however, and opted to update elected members on their plan of action in private.

‘Our position on bus gates remains unchanged – we were in the right’

Before cutting off the press and the public from the special meeting, Mr Thomson reiterated that the council “has acted in a proper and correct manner” on all matters.

And he added that having sought further advice from the King’s Counsel, he believes they would be able to defend their position successfully in court.

Mr Sutherland’s main argument is that the bus gates are unlawful as city leaders should have sought permission from Scottish Government before making them permanent.

Alan Thomson had to defend the council's approach to sharing bus gate information.
Alan Thomson has defended the council’s approach to putting the bus gates in place. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.

But in response to that, unwavering Mr Thomson simply said: “Our position remains unchanged – the council did not require consent from Scottish ministers.”

As for the rest of the claims – which question the “experimental” nature of the project and the lack of consultation with traders – Mr Thomson said they are nothing more than a “massive interpretation”.

He said: “The King’s Council opinion remains that the council has interpreted the statutory provision correctly and is our intention to defend this ground of appeal.

“The remaining grounds all appear to be a massive interpretation, and it is our position that the council’s decision-making process was proper and correct.”

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Legal team refuses to reveal defence plan on Aberdeen bus gates to public

While Mr Thomson openly agreed to answer any questions councillors may have about the looming court battle, he insisted that any talks are held behind closed doors.

He said: “Although the legal advice has not changed, and all councillors have had access to the advice previously, I’m happy to answer questions that I’ve not been previously asked.

“But I strongly recommend that due to the live nature of the statuary appeal, we do so in private session in order to protect the council from any undue prejudice in court.”

Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Labour group leader M Tauqeer Malik. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Labour leader M Tauqeer Malik took a dislike to this and called for the discussion to be made public.

Mr Malik’s plea for transparency was defeated, however, with the majority of elected members voting to talk in private.

Traders remain confident in legal case despite private-meeting hurdle

Despite Mr Thomson’s dismissive remarks – and the secretive nature of today’s meeting – Norman Esslemont remains confident in their legal case.

The retail veteran has been leading the efforts to take the council to court and scrap the measures, condemned by many.

Since launching the traders’ crusade, he has raised tens of thousands to fund the legal battle and get businesses a win.

Following the end of what was supposed to be a public meeting, Mr Esslemont shared his dismay at the way the local authority has handled the matter.

Norman Esslemont standing with his arms crossed next to the bus gate on Market Street
Norman Esslemont pictured at the bus gate on Market Street. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson. 

He said: “I’m very disappointed, but not surprised at the council ignoring the overwhelming wish of the Aberdeen public to scrap the bus gates.

“It’s too early to comment on the likely court process as our lawyer has only just had sight of the council’s written response to our appeal.

“However, whilst the devil will be in the detail, he has told me that we still have a good case.

“There is still a huge groundswell of public support to reclaim our  city centre we all now fear entering.”

Read more:

Conversation