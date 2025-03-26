Review: An Inspector Calls makes for a thrilling night of intrigue at HMT in Aberdeen

I must admit to feeling a bit nervous when I heard that this new production of An Inspector Calls at Aberdeen’s His Majesty’s Theatre would run for an hour and 45 minutes, with no intermission…

It’s a bold move, which speaks of the confidence the makers must have in this show.

But what if I didn’t like it? What if I got too comfy and dozed off, or needed a toilet break at a crucial moment?

However, as the plot cracked along at a galloping pace – inviting the audience to lean in closer for every gasp-inducing revelation – I was glad it went uninterrupted.

And I didn’t even miss having the usual half-time refreshment.

What happens in An Inspector Calls?

An air raid siren wails across His Majesty’s Theatre at 7.30pm on Tuesday night as An Inspector Calls gets off to an unnerving start.

There’s a foreboding mood in the air, as rain (well, real water at least!) lashes the stage around the grand mansion where the action takes place.

The audience is put in the shoes of the children playing outside as we strain to eavesdrop on the dinner party taking place at the opulent Birling residence.

From the outset, it’s clear these people live in a different world entirely.

A few minutes in, what I presume to be a straggler looking for their seat turns out to be lead actor Tim Treloar making his entrance through the middle of the stalls.

At first, this mysterious figure strikes a stoic pose, but as he probes further into the case, his emotions come pouring out.

Little is as it seems in An Inspector Calls

Inspector Goole is there to probe the suicide of a young woman named Eva Smith – who may have had links to several members of the family…

But very little is as it seems in this play, which was written by Bradford-born JB Priestley and reimagined by Stephen Daldry.

Indeed, we are left questioning whether the protagonist is something more akin to one of Charles Dickens’ Christmas ghosts than an average copper.

This thought-provoking examination of the class system sets itself out to be much more than a simple whodunnit.

By the end, as the inspector delivers a heartfelt appeal to collective humanity, it’s clear this is an address intended not just for the characters on stage.

Would I recommend An Inspector Calls?

I would urge anyone on the fence to head along to this production – you won’t regret it.

There are some amazing performances, spectacular sets and an astonishing bit of stagecraft near the end that it really would be a shame to spoil…

Treloar is a captivating, dynamic lead brimming with charisma, while each of the Birling clan plays their parts to perfection.

This is high class theatre at its best, and it’s easy to see why this record-breaking version of the classic play has won so many awards.

Walking home, I think about how the cost of living crisis is driving thousands in Aberdeen to seek the kind of charity explored in the production, and realise how little has changed in the 80 years since it was written.

