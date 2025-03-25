Fire ravaged North Sea cargo ship to arrive in Aberdeen this week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Fire ravaged North Sea cargo ship to arrive in Aberdeen this week

The Solong and the Stena Immaculate collided in the North Sea two weeks ago.

By Ross Hempseed
The Solong which was badly damaged by fire. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire
The Solong which was badly damaged by fire. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

A cargo ship involved in a collision with an oil tanker in the North Sea will be towed to the Port of Aberdeen.

The Portuguese-flagged Solong and the US-registered tanker Stena Immaculate collided off the coast of East Yorkshire on March 10.

The collision caused significant damage to both vessels, triggering fires that have since been extinguished.

A crew member of the Solong, a Filipino national, is missing and presumed dead, while the ship’s Russian captain is charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

To get a fuller assessment of the damage, the Solong is being towed to the Port of Aberdeen.

The MV Stena Immaculate which was also involved in the collision. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Coastguard confirmed that the vessel, which was being hauled by a tug, would arrive at the Scottish port “later this week”.

Chief Coastguard Paddy O’Callaghan said: “Salvage of the Solong has progressed to enable its relocation to the Port of Aberdeen for safe berthing.

“Solong will be under tow by one tug and accompanied by another tug, plus a vessel with counter pollution measures should they be required.

“Tug and tow are scheduled to arrive at Aberdeen later this week.”

Fire-damaged cargo ship to arrive in Aberdeen later this week

He also said the salvage operation onboard the Stena Immaculate was ongoing.

A spokesperson for Ernst Russ AG, the company that owns the Solong, said it would be “fully assessed by specialist marine assessors and insurers” after it arrives in Aberdeen.

In a statement to the BBC, they said: “We are very aware of the efforts and assistance from all those acting in the response.

“We want to thank everyone who has responded urgently and gallantly to this incident.”

The Solong suffered extensive fire damage which took a week to extinguish. Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The fire severely damaged the ship, releasing some cargo into the water, including plastic pellets known as nurdles, which have since washed up onshore.

A total of 36 crew members were rescued from both ships. One sailor from the Solong, Filipino national Mark Angelo Pernia, 38, is missing and presumed dead.

The Solong’s captain, Vladimir Motin, has been charged with gross negligence manslaughter.

The 59-year-old from Primorsky, St Petersburg, Russia, is due to stand trial in January 2026.

Conversation