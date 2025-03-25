Blaze breaks out at industrial shed near Peterhead

Fire crews have been called to a blaze at an industrial shed on the outskirts of Peterhead.

The fire broke out after 8.30pm on Tuesday, March 25, at an equipment shed near Blackhill, west of Peterhead.

Images show bright orange flames against the dark sky.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 8.46pm and have mobilised four appliances to the area from Peterhead, Maud and Ellon.

Crews are currently on scene working to bring the blaze under control.

It is unknown if there are any injuries.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

