Update on Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound beach revamp amid hopes project ‘will be complete by next summer’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Update on Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound beach revamp amid hopes project ‘will be complete by next summer’

City planners have broken down what progress has been made - and what is still to be done - on the transformation of the waterfront as they confirm the works are on track.

By Denny Andonova
Drone image showing the Aberdeen beach revamp.
Works to turn Aberdeen beach into a destination for residents and visitors are now way under way. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

City planners say the £50 million transformation of Aberdeen beach is on track to be completed by next summer.

Work to build a futuristic playpark with a seven-storey “rope factory”, a new amphitheatre and an events field at the seafront has been under way for months.

The first phase of the multi-million-pound project also includes erecting an eye-catching gateway building and a canopy shelter.

Broadhill will also be upgraded with viewing platforms and extra benches, while new cycle lanes and paths will be created.

An artist's impression of the new Aberdeen beachfront playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council
An artist’s impression of the new Aberdeen beach playpark. Image: Aberdeen City Council

And last week, council finance boss Alex McLellan announced some leftover cash will be used to make the stretch between Links Road and the Esplanade an active travel route.

This section of the Beach Boulevard – which has been shut since last summer – will now be reduced from four to two lanes and upgraded with cycle lanes and wider pavements.

Aberdeen beach revamp
Images show the closed of section of the Beach Boulevard as works to revamp the fields on each side progress. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Council leaders hope these improvements will make the waterfront “a key destination for families and visitors” and give the city a major tourism boost.

And in a meeting today, planning officers lifted the lid on what progress they have made so far as they aim to wrap up construction within the next 16 months.

So where are we now with the Aberdeen beach revamp?

There are three key sites at the fields on each side of the Beach Boulevard, which are undergoing works simultaneously.

These are the beach park, the events field and Broadhill.

Aberdeen beach revamp
Broadhill is one of the three key sites currently undergoing a revamp. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In his report, chief capital officer John Wilson explains workers have already started laying the foundations of the canopy and the gateway building.

And they have already started buying the materials needed for the huge “rope factory” structure, which would be a focal point in the new playpark.

Aberdeen beach revamp
The site of the new beach park. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

The paperwork for the £1.43m hub building has now also been sorted, and work on the structure itself is expected to begin soon.

New Broadhill steps installed and events field car park formed

Council officials have also made progress with the events field, which could one day host the city’s Christmas market, fireworks displays and outdoor concerts.

Fresh drone images show the foundations of the canopies and the new amphitheatre have now been put in place.

And workers have also finished carving out a new car park next to the ballroom, which will be designated for blue badge holders.

Aberdeen beach revamp
The new events field will be across from the Beach Ballroom. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
This drone image shows how the fields on each side of the Beach Boulevard are being revamped. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Meanwhile, Broadhill has been equipped with a brand new set of polished steps from Links Road while gardeners are already working on the landscape.

This is the first bit to be completed, with the benches and the viewing points planned to be installed over the next month.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

When can we see the finished product – or at least parts of it?

Visitors to Aberdeen beach should be able to see some of the bigger enhancements take shape in the next few months as Mr Wilson says everything is moving “on programme”.

All of the new utilities connections will also be carried out over the next three months.

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

While no promises can be made, council officers expect all works on the three sites to be completed in late summer 2026.

So far, there has been no further update on the second phase of the Aberdeen beach revamp after city leaders kicked that part into the long grass last August.

Work has officially begun on the multi-million-pound makeover of Aberdeen beach: Aberdeen City Council.
The new elaborate boardwalk and pier were drafted as part of the second phase of the masterplan. Image: Aberdeen City Council.

Phase two of the project included a new boardwalk stretching out across the shore from the Beach Boulevard to the new entrance of the Beach Ballroom, and potentially a new Dons stadium.

Read more:

Conversation