Update on Aberdeen’s multi-million-pound beach revamp amid hopes project ‘will be complete by next summer’

City planners say the £50 million transformation of Aberdeen beach is on track to be completed by next summer.

Work to build a futuristic playpark with a seven-storey “rope factory”, a new amphitheatre and an events field at the seafront has been under way for months.

The first phase of the multi-million-pound project also includes erecting an eye-catching gateway building and a canopy shelter.

Broadhill will also be upgraded with viewing platforms and extra benches, while new cycle lanes and paths will be created.

And last week, council finance boss Alex McLellan announced some leftover cash will be used to make the stretch between Links Road and the Esplanade an active travel route.

This section of the Beach Boulevard – which has been shut since last summer – will now be reduced from four to two lanes and upgraded with cycle lanes and wider pavements.

Council leaders hope these improvements will make the waterfront “a key destination for families and visitors” and give the city a major tourism boost.

And in a meeting today, planning officers lifted the lid on what progress they have made so far as they aim to wrap up construction within the next 16 months.

So where are we now with the Aberdeen beach revamp?

There are three key sites at the fields on each side of the Beach Boulevard, which are undergoing works simultaneously.

These are the beach park, the events field and Broadhill.

In his report, chief capital officer John Wilson explains workers have already started laying the foundations of the canopy and the gateway building.

And they have already started buying the materials needed for the huge “rope factory” structure, which would be a focal point in the new playpark.

The paperwork for the £1.43m hub building has now also been sorted, and work on the structure itself is expected to begin soon.

New Broadhill steps installed and events field car park formed

Council officials have also made progress with the events field, which could one day host the city’s Christmas market, fireworks displays and outdoor concerts.

Fresh drone images show the foundations of the canopies and the new amphitheatre have now been put in place.

And workers have also finished carving out a new car park next to the ballroom, which will be designated for blue badge holders.

Meanwhile, Broadhill has been equipped with a brand new set of polished steps from Links Road while gardeners are already working on the landscape.

This is the first bit to be completed, with the benches and the viewing points planned to be installed over the next month.

When can we see the finished product – or at least parts of it?

Visitors to Aberdeen beach should be able to see some of the bigger enhancements take shape in the next few months as Mr Wilson says everything is moving “on programme”.

All of the new utilities connections will also be carried out over the next three months.

While no promises can be made, council officers expect all works on the three sites to be completed in late summer 2026.

So far, there has been no further update on the second phase of the Aberdeen beach revamp after city leaders kicked that part into the long grass last August.

Phase two of the project included a new boardwalk stretching out across the shore from the Beach Boulevard to the new entrance of the Beach Ballroom, and potentially a new Dons stadium.

