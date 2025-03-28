‘Hammered by delays’ new £30m Aberdeen mortuary hoped to open in spring amid wrangle with contractors

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

‘Hammered by delays’ new £30m Aberdeen mortuary hoped to open in spring amid wrangle with contractors

Plans to shut the existing facility at the old Queen Street police station and build with a new upgraded one in Foresterhill Campus have been on the go since 2020.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Work is still ongoing at the new Aberdeen mortuary next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson
Work is still ongoing at the new Aberdeen mortuary next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Aberdeen’s new state-of-the-art mortuary is expected to open in the coming months – almost one year after initially expected.

Plans to shut the existing mortuary at Queen Street and replace it with a new £30 million building next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have been on the go since 2020.

It was hoped the facility would be open by summer 2024.

However, a recent report revealed the project had been “hampered by a number of factors” – including an ongoing wrangle with the contractors.

Construction work on the new mortuary back in July 2023, with ARI pictured in the background. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson

Council officers claim a large part of the “substantial delay” was down to Kier Construction who are carrying out the project.

But they noted that other reasons were also to blame.

When will the mortuary building be finished?

Retiring chief capital officer John Wilson recently laid out the issues they have faced with the new integrated mortuary before the city’s finance committee.

The new facility was sketched out about five years ago to replace the outdated mortuaries at the former Queen Street police station and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It was put forward to “provide dignity for the deceased” and serve all local authorities in the north, as well as police and the courts.

The mortuary site pictured last April. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Mr Wilson said the building – which will have an improved bereavement suite giving families more privacy – should be finished in the spring, or the summer “at the worst”.

But he admitted there has been “quite an extensive delay” with the project, saying “the significant proportion for this rests with the appointed contractor”.

What exactly is the problem with the contractor?

When asked about what those issues actually are, NHS Grampian officials said this information is confidential and the discussions are held in private.

However, Mr Wilson’s report indicates there are still some problems they need to work through to ensure the project is completed in time.

He adds: “The contracting parties are in dialogue with the intention of reaching a successful negotiation and final agreement to allow all outstanding contractual matters to be closed.”

Council co-leader Christian Allard. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

In light of this, council co-leader councillor Christian Allard asked if they are “definitely happy” that the building would be open this year.

Mr Wilson said he was “very confident” it would be, but added: “In any project there is always the risk of delays.”

Mortuary delays hammer Queen Street facility plans

In his report, the capital officer also noted that the delays have hindered their plans for the mortuary at the former police HQ on Queen Street.

The facility – which remains open in the otherwise mothballed building – will be shut down once the new Foresterhill building has been completed and commissioned.

Queen Street police station in Aberdeen. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

It’s the final remaining piece after the force left their towering offices in 2021, and passed it into the hands of the council the following year.

The building could soon be demolished to make way for a £17m urban park, with extra seating, sensory and terraced gardens and space for performances. 

So where are we now with the works on the new Aberdeen mortuary?

Most of the external building works are finished and scaffolding has been taken down around the mortuary.

The majority of work on site is now taking place inside, with equipment being wired up including hoists and a CT scanner.

The new Aberdeen mortuary as seen from Westburn Road. Image: Kirstie Topp/DC Thomson

Once everything is in place and ready to go, training will be carried out to ensure staff are prepared to use the new kit.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian confirmed the building was nearing completion but admitted it would open later than the health board hoped.

She said: “Our aim is to have the building operational during summer 2025.

“We are confident it will offer a much-improved working environment for staff and a modern and dignified setting for bereaved families.”

Read more:

Conversation