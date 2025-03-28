‘Hammered by delays’ new £30m Aberdeen mortuary hoped to open in spring amid wrangle with contractors

Aberdeen’s new state-of-the-art mortuary is expected to open in the coming months – almost one year after initially expected.

Plans to shut the existing mortuary at Queen Street and replace it with a new £30 million building next to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary have been on the go since 2020.

It was hoped the facility would be open by summer 2024.

However, a recent report revealed the project had been “hampered by a number of factors” – including an ongoing wrangle with the contractors.

Council officers claim a large part of the “substantial delay” was down to Kier Construction who are carrying out the project.

But they noted that other reasons were also to blame.

When will the mortuary building be finished?

Retiring chief capital officer John Wilson recently laid out the issues they have faced with the new integrated mortuary before the city’s finance committee.

The new facility was sketched out about five years ago to replace the outdated mortuaries at the former Queen Street police station and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

It was put forward to “provide dignity for the deceased” and serve all local authorities in the north, as well as police and the courts.

Mr Wilson said the building – which will have an improved bereavement suite giving families more privacy – should be finished in the spring, or the summer “at the worst”.

But he admitted there has been “quite an extensive delay” with the project, saying “the significant proportion for this rests with the appointed contractor”.

What exactly is the problem with the contractor?

When asked about what those issues actually are, NHS Grampian officials said this information is confidential and the discussions are held in private.

However, Mr Wilson’s report indicates there are still some problems they need to work through to ensure the project is completed in time.

He adds: “The contracting parties are in dialogue with the intention of reaching a successful negotiation and final agreement to allow all outstanding contractual matters to be closed.”

In light of this, council co-leader councillor Christian Allard asked if they are “definitely happy” that the building would be open this year.

Mr Wilson said he was “very confident” it would be, but added: “In any project there is always the risk of delays.”

Mortuary delays hammer Queen Street facility plans

In his report, the capital officer also noted that the delays have hindered their plans for the mortuary at the former police HQ on Queen Street.

The facility – which remains open in the otherwise mothballed building – will be shut down once the new Foresterhill building has been completed and commissioned.

It’s the final remaining piece after the force left their towering offices in 2021, and passed it into the hands of the council the following year.

The building could soon be demolished to make way for a £17m urban park, with extra seating, sensory and terraced gardens and space for performances.

So where are we now with the works on the new Aberdeen mortuary?

Most of the external building works are finished and scaffolding has been taken down around the mortuary.

The majority of work on site is now taking place inside, with equipment being wired up including hoists and a CT scanner.

Once everything is in place and ready to go, training will be carried out to ensure staff are prepared to use the new kit.

A spokeswoman for NHS Grampian confirmed the building was nearing completion but admitted it would open later than the health board hoped.

She said: “Our aim is to have the building operational during summer 2025.

“We are confident it will offer a much-improved working environment for staff and a modern and dignified setting for bereaved families.”

