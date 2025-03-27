Martini’s to become sports bar with Aberdeen FC ‘fan zone’ after Broadway-inspired venue dream fails

The owner of Aberdeen’s newly opened bar Martini’s has announced plans to convert the venue into a sports venue with a designated Dons “fan zone”.

Martin McIntosh opened its New York-inspired venue at the former Assembly on Skene Terrace just a few months ago after giving the city centre spot a full makeover.

He had hoped to bring something entirely new to the Granite City, with a variety of singers and performers planned to entertain customers while they are having a meal.

It was an ambitious project, inspired by his love for Broadway-style stage shows.

However, barely four months after opening its doors, Martin admits this idea “hasn’t worked” and he has now decided to revert back to what he knows best.

Why is Martini’s changing its style?

The 36-year-old is a professional pool player, and also owns his own “cue sports specialist” business, supplying tables up and down the country.

And he is now getting ready to give the Skene Terrace venue yet another major facelift.

This will include bringing in a host of his own pool and snooker tables, as well as a £20,000 golf simulator, and creating an Aberdeen FC fan zone.

Martin told The Press and Journal: “The restaurant was just so hard to get people in.

“But pool and snooker is my job, I’m known for that.

“It will draw people in, we’ve only put it up on Facebook an hour ago and it’s already pretty viral.”

What will Martin’s new sports bar look like?

Martin has lifted the lid on what his fresh plans for the venture are.

Using his background as a professional pool player, the pub boss has got his hands on 14 tables which will be spaced out across the former music venue.

And one of these tables will be a custom Aberdeen FC number, which will be in the heart of Martini’s new fan zone.

Martin will be hoping to get Dons fans through the doors with games shown live on the big screen, along with songs and entertainment to get the place bouncing on match day.

“Our hope is that we garner a good response and we will be able to offer a return bus on home days to and from Pittodrie from Martini’s,” he wrote on Facebook.

Alongside this, the former Scotland pool captain has also acquired a state-of-the-art golf simulator worth £20,000 for his venue.

Martin told The P&J that work is still under way transforming his Skene Street bar, but punters will be welcomed in soon enough once the renovation is complete.

What do you think about the changes? Let us know in our comments section below

Read more: