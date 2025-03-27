Martini’s to become sports bar with Aberdeen FC ‘fan zone’ after Broadway-inspired venue dream fails

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Martini’s to become sports bar with Aberdeen FC ‘fan zone’ after Broadway-inspired venue dream fails

The venue at the former Assembly on Skene Terrace only opened in December but the owner has now decided to pivot to a new venture.

By Isaac Buchan
Martin is looking to pivot from his show bar venue. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The owner of Aberdeen’s newly opened bar Martini’s has announced plans to convert the venue into a sports venue with a designated Dons “fan zone”.

Martin McIntosh opened its New York-inspired venue at the former Assembly on Skene Terrace just a few months ago after giving the city centre spot a full makeover.

He had hoped to bring something entirely new to the Granite City, with a variety of singers and performers planned to entertain customers while they are having a meal.

Martini's Aberdeen
Martini’s opened in December last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

It was an ambitious project, inspired by his love for Broadway-style stage shows.

However, barely four months after opening its doors, Martin admits this idea “hasn’t worked” and he has now decided to revert back to what he knows best.

Why is Martini’s changing its style?

The 36-year-old is a professional pool player, and also owns his own “cue sports specialist” business, supplying tables up and down the country.

And he is now getting ready to give the Skene Terrace venue yet another major facelift.

This will include bringing in a host of his own pool and snooker tables, as well as a £20,000 golf simulator, and creating an Aberdeen FC fan zone.

Martin is hoping his experience with a pool cue can help his venue become a success. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Martin told The Press and Journal: “The restaurant was just so hard to get people in.

“But pool and snooker is my job, I’m known for that.

“It will draw people in, we’ve only put it up on Facebook an hour ago and it’s already pretty viral.”

What will Martin’s new sports bar look like?

Martin has lifted the lid on what his fresh plans for the venture are.

Using his background as a professional pool player, the pub boss has got his hands on 14 tables which will be spaced out across the former music venue.

And one of these tables will be a custom Aberdeen FC number, which will be in the heart of Martini’s new fan zone.

Martin will be hoping to get Dons fans through the doors with games shown live on the big screen, along with songs and entertainment to get the place bouncing on match day.

Martini's Aberdeen
Punters will also be able to seek Martin’s expertise about their own tables at home. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“Our hope is that we garner a good response and we will be able to offer a return bus on home days to and from Pittodrie from Martini’s,” he wrote on Facebook.

Alongside this, the former Scotland pool captain has also acquired a state-of-the-art golf simulator worth £20,000 for his venue.

Martin told The P&J that work is still under way transforming his Skene Street bar, but punters will be welcomed in soon enough once the renovation is complete.

