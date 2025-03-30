Lifelong Fittie locals blame Airbnbs as ‘quaint community becomes as commercial as NC500’

Fittie neighbours are fighting plans for a new short-term let in the old fishing village amid fears it would ruin the “quaint” character of the Aberdeen area.

Sophie Darley wants to turn a small building in her garden into an Airbnb, which she believes will be a boost to the historic spot and nearby businesses.

She has so far been using the studio as a spare room for family and visitors.

It has an open-plan living and bedroom area, an en-suite shower room and a small kitchenette, which planning papers explain makes it perfect for a short-term let.

And they add that given the heritage area’s rising popularity among tourists, there is a need for more Airbnbs – with such “tiny house”-style properties being sought-after.

What are the plans?

If the planning application is approved, the South Square structure would be used for a maximum of two guests at a time.

Documents say this is to “minimise any disruption to neighbours”.

There would also be a set of “house rules” for guests, asking them to keep quite in certain hours to “preserve the peaceful residential character of the area”.

Miss Darley would also always be at hand to keep an eye on “on-site activities” and make sure everything is in order from her home.

There would be no visible alterations to the building to “maintain Fittie’s historic built”.

Planning papers add: “The proposed change of use remains sensitive to the character of Footdee and its community while providing much-needed short-term accommodation.

“The accommodation will be limited to two guests at a time to ensure minimal impact on the surrounding environment and residents.”

New Fittie Airbnb could bring extra tourists and boost local businesses

Papers explain that converting the building into an Airbnb would have no impact on the quirky neighbourhood as only three of the 80 properties in Fittie are short-term lets.

And they add that this would provide much needed accommodation for tourists.

The old fishing village is a popular destination for thousands of visitors every year, and one of the prime spots for cruise ship passengers spending a day exploring Aberdeen.

Miss Darley plans to give the city’s booming tourism a further boost by signposting her potential guests to local businesses, restaurants and nearby attractions.

And to avoid any friction with her neighbours, planning documents say she has already contacted neighbours to make sure all are on board with the proposals.

They say: “Recognizing the importance of community harmony, the applicant has engaged with immediate neighbours to address concerns.

“The closest neighbours, whose land is immediately on either side of the applicants, have expressed no objections to the proposal.

“This reflects the applicant’s commitment to ensuring that the introduction of a short-term let does not disrupt the established character of the area.”

Lifelong Fittie resident says Airbnb would ruin ‘quaintness of the area’

However, it appears not all neighbours are happy with the proposals.

Ruth Gallan, who has lived in Fittie her whole life, fears that turning yet another house into a short-term let would commercialise the otherwise “quaint” residential spot.

She said: “Fittie has always been a residential area, not a commercial or business property neighbourhood.

“Areas such as ours very quickly become commercialised when projects like this are approved, similar to the problems faced by residents in the NC500 catchment areas.”

Ms Gallan added: “I am aware of other Airbnbs in the area but they are not used 24/7 all year round therefore I cannot see a need for another.

“This is not the criteria that all residents want in the village.

“Changing use of a shed to rented accommodation seems to be a much larger scale change and not in keeping with the quaintness of the area.

“It can also put people off buying houses in the village if it becomes full of Airbnbs.”

Do you think there is a need for more Airbnbs in Fittie? Let us know in our comments section below

‘Fittie is already overcrowded and proposed Airbnb add to problem’

Meanwhile, Patricia Davidson raised concerns over the number of tourists already visiting the seaside village, saying adding an extra Airbnb would only make it worse.

And she worries that if one short-term let proposal is approved, then other home owners in Fittie might be tempted to follow suit.

She said: “There would be numerous different people living in it, and there are already quite a number of people walking about Fittie which can be a bit overwhelming at times.

“There is no privacy.

“And if permission is granted then there could be an abundance of other people wanting to convert their outhouses too.”

You can see the plans for yourself here.

Read more: