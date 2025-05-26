Alford baby shop to move to Insch industrial estate after mum and daughter duo win battle with council

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Alford baby shop to move to Insch industrial estate after mum and daughter duo win battle with council

Pam Stewart and her daughter Gemma said the new unit was needed to show customers how to safely fit car seats in their vehicles.

By Kirstie Topp Local Democracy Reporter
Pam Stewart and daughter Gemma outside the Daisy Tree Baby Boutique in Alford. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Pam Stewart and daughter Gemma outside the Daisy Tree Baby Boutique in Alford. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

The mum and daughter duo behind Alford’s Daisy Tree Baby Boutique have won a battle with Aberdeenshire Council to open a new store near Insch.

Pam Stewart and daughter Gemma “jumped at the chance” to buy the shop when it was put up for sale in the summer of 2023.

But they soon began to realise they would need a bigger space elsewhere – as they found the business was outgrowing the current village store.

The pair found a unit around 13 miles away at the Kellock Business Park, across the road from the Kellockbank Country Emporium on the A96.

Pam and Gemma Stewart inside the Alford shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

However, Aberdeenshire Council planners refused their proposal as they believed the new site was “unsuitable” due to its industrial location.

They have since been entangled in a wrangle with officials over the move.

Why did Daisy Tree Baby Boutique team choose Insch?

While the Alford shop stocks nursery furniture, clothes and toys, the business also has a variety of prams and car seats for tots of all ages.

The duo argued the new unit was needed so they could show customers how to safely fit car seats in their vehicles.

The proposed Daisy Tree Baby Boutique unit near Insch. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

They believed the industrial roadside site would be suitable as there is no car parking available outside the current shop.

And, they said there is a lack of opportunities for parents to try out products before they commit to buying them since Mothercare, Mamas and Papas, and John Lewis all closed in Aberdeen.

Could the new baby shop have been opened anywhere else?

In planning documents, Pam claimed that many parents are forced to purchase seats online that often results in them becoming poorly fitted for their children.

And she said it would help the business expand the range of seats on offer while filling a gap in the local market.

Gemma Stewart inside the Alford shop. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

“The proposed site offers adequate internal space to display the car seats and prams available to test and purchase,” the businesswoman explained.

“The unit also has safe and secure external space for customers with designated parking spaces available to try various options in a safe environment.”

Ms Stewart had looked at a number of alternative premises in Alford, Inverurie, Huntly and Rothienorman but they were all unsuitable.

Why did the council want to refuse the Insch shop?

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s planning team weren’t convinced with the one they eventually settled on.

They believed the shop would be better off in a town centre, such as its existing base in Alford.

The new unit can be found at the Kellock Business Park. Image: Aberdeenshire Council

And, they said the move would result in too many cars travelling to and from the site.

The application was refused in February, but the pair decided to appeal the decision in a bid to see their plan come to fruition.

Why was the decision overturned?

The matter recently went before the local authority’s local review body.

Councillor Catherine Victor backed the business plan.

She said: “It’s not just car seats they have to fit, they sell prams.

“You are obviously going to have a car to pick the pram up, you can’t be expected to carry it for any distance.

“I think we should go against policy here and allow them to go ahead with their retail idea.”

The store stocks a number of things including clothes, cribs, car seats and nursery furniture. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Do you think the pair were right to pursue the relocation? Let us know in our comments section below

Councillor Dominic Lonchay added: “Cars are not suitable for town centres by and large and you can’t go to that place by bus because you need a car to fit the seats.

“The A96 location will grant easy access which is something that will be of benefit.”

However not everyone agreed.

Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson said she was “really torn” over the application and noted she saw the advantage of having the business in a town centre.

However, she took the side of council planners and wanted to see the plan refused as she believed other sites would be more appropriate.

But despite this, the majority of members agreed to overturn the refusal and the application was approved.

Read more:

Conversation