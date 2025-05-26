Alford baby shop to move to Insch industrial estate after mum and daughter duo win battle with council

The mum and daughter duo behind Alford’s Daisy Tree Baby Boutique have won a battle with Aberdeenshire Council to open a new store near Insch.

Pam Stewart and daughter Gemma “jumped at the chance” to buy the shop when it was put up for sale in the summer of 2023.

But they soon began to realise they would need a bigger space elsewhere – as they found the business was outgrowing the current village store.

The pair found a unit around 13 miles away at the Kellock Business Park, across the road from the Kellockbank Country Emporium on the A96.

However, Aberdeenshire Council planners refused their proposal as they believed the new site was “unsuitable” due to its industrial location.

They have since been entangled in a wrangle with officials over the move.

Why did Daisy Tree Baby Boutique team choose Insch?

While the Alford shop stocks nursery furniture, clothes and toys, the business also has a variety of prams and car seats for tots of all ages.

The duo argued the new unit was needed so they could show customers how to safely fit car seats in their vehicles.

They believed the industrial roadside site would be suitable as there is no car parking available outside the current shop.

And, they said there is a lack of opportunities for parents to try out products before they commit to buying them since Mothercare, Mamas and Papas, and John Lewis all closed in Aberdeen.

Could the new baby shop have been opened anywhere else?

In planning documents, Pam claimed that many parents are forced to purchase seats online that often results in them becoming poorly fitted for their children.

And she said it would help the business expand the range of seats on offer while filling a gap in the local market.

“The proposed site offers adequate internal space to display the car seats and prams available to test and purchase,” the businesswoman explained.

“The unit also has safe and secure external space for customers with designated parking spaces available to try various options in a safe environment.”

Ms Stewart had looked at a number of alternative premises in Alford, Inverurie, Huntly and Rothienorman but they were all unsuitable.

Why did the council want to refuse the Insch shop?

However, Aberdeenshire Council’s planning team weren’t convinced with the one they eventually settled on.

They believed the shop would be better off in a town centre, such as its existing base in Alford.

And, they said the move would result in too many cars travelling to and from the site.

The application was refused in February, but the pair decided to appeal the decision in a bid to see their plan come to fruition.

Why was the decision overturned?

The matter recently went before the local authority’s local review body.

Councillor Catherine Victor backed the business plan.

She said: “It’s not just car seats they have to fit, they sell prams.

“You are obviously going to have a car to pick the pram up, you can’t be expected to carry it for any distance.

“I think we should go against policy here and allow them to go ahead with their retail idea.”

Do you think the pair were right to pursue the relocation? Let us know in our comments section below

Councillor Dominic Lonchay added: “Cars are not suitable for town centres by and large and you can’t go to that place by bus because you need a car to fit the seats.

“The A96 location will grant easy access which is something that will be of benefit.”

However not everyone agreed.

Ellon councillor Isobel Davidson said she was “really torn” over the application and noted she saw the advantage of having the business in a town centre.

However, she took the side of council planners and wanted to see the plan refused as she believed other sites would be more appropriate.

But despite this, the majority of members agreed to overturn the refusal and the application was approved.

Read more: