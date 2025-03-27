Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire WATCH: Aberdeen schoolchildren take to stage in first performance of city’s Tall Ships anthem The highly-anticipated event will kick off in July this year. By Ross Hempseed March 27 2025, 7:32 pm March 27 2025, 7:32 pm Share WATCH: Aberdeen schoolchildren take to stage in first performance of city’s Tall Ships anthem Share via Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Messenger Linkedin Email Post link https://www.pressandjournal.co.uk/fp/news/aberdeen-aberdeenshire/6722221/aberdeen-schoolchildren-tall-ships-anthem-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Aberdeen schoolchildren put on the show of their lives as they unveiled the brand-new Tall Ships anthem ahead of the summer event. The concert, which took place at Aberdeen Art Gallery’s Cowdray Hall, featured primary 4 pupils from Abbotswell Primary School. The anthem is called The Sea Journey and includes themes about journeys, the sea and familiar Aberdeen landmarks. An audience of more than 150 people attended the event to watch the children give it their all. The music is designed to be used in different settings and sung by different musical compositions, such as a full choir, orchestra or by a soloist. It was written by composer Clara-Jane Maunder, who is a former Aberdeen City Council Music Service pupil. The Tall Ships are due to descend on the Granite City on July 19, running for four days and drawing huge crowds from across the world. Our photographer, Darrell Benns, was at the anthem unveiling on March 27. The anthem being performed by pupils from Abbotswell School. The anthem being performed by pupils from Abbotswell School. Pupils from Abbotswell School with Tall Ships mascot Dorry the Dolphin. Cllr Martin Greig and some of the Tall Ships committee. The audience watch the performance. The audience watch the performance. The audience watch the performance. Singer Amelia Kurpanik. Singer Amelia Kurpanik. Pianist Katya from Aberdeen City Music School. The anthem being performed by pupils from Abbotswell School. The audience watch the performance. The anthem being performed by pupils from Abbotswell School. Singer Amelia Kurpanik. Pianist Katya from Aberdeen City Music School. Pupils from Abbotswell School with Tall Ships mascot Dorry the Dolphin. Pupils from Abbotswell School with Tall Ships mascot Dorry the Dolphin.
