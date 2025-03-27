WATCH: Aberdeen schoolchildren take to stage in first performance of city’s Tall Ships anthem

Aberdeen schoolchildren put on the show of their lives as they unveiled the brand-new Tall Ships anthem ahead of the summer event.

The concert, which took place at Aberdeen Art Gallery’s Cowdray Hall, featured primary 4 pupils from Abbotswell Primary School.

The anthem is called The Sea Journey and includes themes about journeys, the sea and familiar Aberdeen landmarks.

An audience of more than 150 people attended the event to watch the children give it their all.

The music is designed to be used in different settings and sung by different musical compositions, such as a full choir, orchestra or by a soloist.

It was written by composer Clara-Jane Maunder, who is a former Aberdeen City Council Music Service pupil.

The Tall Ships are due to descend on the Granite City on July 19, running for four days and drawing huge crowds from across the world.

Our photographer, Darrell Benns, was at the anthem unveiling on March 27.