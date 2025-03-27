Energy charges at Macduff Harbour to surge as council scrambles to keep cash-bleeding port alive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy charges at Macduff Harbour to surge as council scrambles to keep cash-bleeding port alive

Councillors say they are determined to keep "their most profitable port running" - despite admitting it's a drain on the local authority's coffers.

By Isaac Buchan
Macduff Harbour's future is up in the air after the decision. Image: Colin Rennie
Macduff Harbour is currently running at a loss. Image: Colin Rennie

Aberdeenshire Council chiefs are not giving up the fight to keep Macduff Harbour afloat – despite admitting they are haemorrhaging cash on the port.

Councillors this week brainstormed ideas on how to keep the centuries-old harbour running amid a cash crisis for the local authority.

Last month’s budget saw brutal cuts made to the port, with the nightwatchmen service axed and the controversial ice factory binned after only five years of operation.

Macduff Harbour was hit with scathing cuts during last month's budget. Image: DC Thomson

This was met with scathing criticism from locals and elected members, with warnings that “lives could be lost” as a result of the cuts.

And now, councillors want to raise charges for boats coming into the harbour in a bid to turn around its dire financial situation.

How much trouble is Macduff Harbour in?

During the latest harbour sub-committee meeting, elected members were told that Macduff Harbour is the most profitable from the seven ports across the region.

It plugs £11.2 million into the local economy every year and supports close to 280 jobs.

However, it is also the most expensive one to run – draining a whopping 75% of the total expenditure on Aberdeenshire harbours, while operating at a loss.

And in a shock dossier outlining a range of issues, council officers urged the committee to act swiftly if they want to keep the port going.

Macduff Harbour was a contentious issue during last month's budget meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Macduff Harbour was a contentious issue during last month’s budget meeting. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Alan Wood, director of environment and infrastructure services, explained the local authority has missed out on tens of thousands since axing the fish landing fees last year.

The fees, which are normally 2.5% of catch value, were waived in a bid to encourage more people into the harbour. However, this has resulted in a £14,000 loss.

And the cashflow from the fees that fishermen pay to park up at the harbour are also down £37,000 from five years ago.

What are the council doing to save Macduff Harbour?

One of the new measures hoped to help balance the books is introducing extra electricity charges for for those using energy from the harbour.

Fishermen usually pay a flat fee for the power they use while their boat is plugged into the port.

But councillors fear the current system is faulty as the boats end up using a lot more electricity than what the owners have paid for.

Fishing boats in Macduff harbour.
Boats will be charged double come April for onshore power. Image: Bill Thain

To remedy this, the council now plans to install meters at the port so they can charge fishermen the exact amount of electricity they have used.

This is expected to come into force by the end of the next financial year.

The principal officer for the council’s harbours, Simon Jessel, said that this has been an issue at other ports too, with some energy bills coming “into the thousands every week”.

He added: “We have to make sure that doesn’t happen at Macduff, and if it does, it is properly metered and charged back to the customer making that use.

Council to look further afield for Macduff Harbour funding

Another avenue that could potentially bring further investment into the harbour is securing more government grants that could keep it afloat.

Councillors stressed the “strategic importance” of Macduff Harbour, and requested that officers probe both the UK and Scottish governments for extra funding.

Alan Wood said the council are going to pursue grants from both the UK and Scottish governments. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Alan Wood said the council are going to pursue grants from both the UK and Scottish governments. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Mr Wood said that talks are ongoing with both Holyrood and Westminster bigwigs over a possible cash injection.

He told elected members: “We’re hearing some positive noises, let’s see if that translates into action as well.”

Do you think this will help save Macduff Harbour? Let us know in our comments section below

Council admits they ‘are not in a good place’

Macduff councillor John Cox gave a frank assessment of the worrying situation during the meeting, in which he admitted the council had angered harbour stakeholders.

Councillor John Cox admitted the council had to engage more with harbour users going forward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Councillor John Cox admitted the council had to engage more with harbour users going forward. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Mr Cox admitted: “The key strategy in the way going forward is getting the confidence of the harbour users.

“I have to say, following the decision that was taken, we’re not in a good place.

“However, there is recognition that things will have to change, but we can’t compromise the tradition of fishing activity.”

The committee chair also stressed that the way forward was through engaging with harbour users, saying the local authority must “build that confidence going forward”.

You can view the full papers here.

