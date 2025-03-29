WATCH: One man taken to hospital as fire crews battle blaze at Kintore industrial estate

One man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out inside a building at an industrial estate in Kintore this morning.

Emergency services are still responding to a fire at an industrial unit in the Tumulus Way area of Kintore.

The incident was reported to the fire and rescue service at 10.24am and to police at around 10.40am on Saturday, 29 March, 2025 and emergency services remain at the scene.

The public are being asked to stay away from the area and local residents should keep their windows and doors shut at this time.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building within the Midmill Industrial Estate on Tumulus Way near Kintore.

Emergency services on scene at Kintore industrial fire

From images taken at the scene, flames are visible inside the building, while the blackened outer walls have suffered fire damage.

A spokesperson for the SFRS confirmed that six appliances are currently on the scene, with the first crews arriving around 10.30am.

An eyewitness confirmed seeing a “large plume of smoke” from as far as the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road and went to investigate.

On closer inspection, the eyewitness says flames were shooting up from the roof of the building and that smoke, dust, and debris were in the immediate area.

Police and ambulance are also on the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.