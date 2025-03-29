WATCH: One man taken to hospital as fire crews battle blaze at Kintore industrial estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

WATCH: One man taken to hospital as fire crews battle blaze at Kintore industrial estate

The public are being asked to stay away from the area and local residents should keep their windows and doors shut at this time.

By Ross Hempseed

One man has been taken to hospital after a fire broke out inside a building at an industrial estate in Kintore this morning.

Emergency services are still responding to a fire at an industrial unit in the Tumulus Way area of Kintore.

The incident was reported to the fire and rescue service at 10.24am and to police at around 10.40am on Saturday, 29 March, 2025  and emergency services remain at the scene.

Firefighters are on scene battling the flames. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the building within the Midmill Industrial Estate on Tumulus Way near Kintore.

Emergency services on scene at Kintore industrial fire

From images taken at the scene, flames are visible inside the building, while the blackened outer walls have suffered fire damage.

A spokesperson for the SFRS confirmed that six appliances are currently on the scene, with the first crews arriving around 10.30am.

An eyewitness confirmed seeing a “large plume of smoke” from as far as the A96 Aberdeen to Elgin road and went to investigate.

The building has been damaged by the fire. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

On closer inspection, the eyewitness says flames were shooting up from the roof of the building and that smoke, dust, and debris were in the immediate area.

Police and ambulance are also on the scene.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Press and Journal on Facebook for breaking news.

