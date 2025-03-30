Gallery: Mother’s Day celebrations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Gallery: Mother’s Day celebrations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Mother’s Day afternoon offered a chance to celebrate and remember, enjoying homemade treats in a warm, inviting setting.

Families enjoyed Mother’s Day with special moments and memorable experiences, from Afternoon Tea at Haddo House to the Paint and Sip event at Sabrosa. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
By Heather Fowlie & Katherine Ferries

Families gathered at venues across the north-east to celebrate Mother’s Day.

At Haddo House, they threw a fancy high tea in the beautiful upstairs Library where guests enjoyed live piano music while sampling delicious treats.

Sandra Morrison, visitor services manager at Haddo House, said: “Mothers have long been a very important part of Haddo’s history, nurturing their own children and bringing up the Earls & Marquises of Haddo to become the great men of their eras, across the centuries.

“It is a privilege to invite modern-day mothers inside the house for a luxurious afternoon tea, and for them to be celebrated in style, for all that they do for their families in today’s world.”

Meanwhile, at Sabrosa in Aberdeen, the OGV Taproom hosted a special Mother’s Day Paint and Sip event. Participants enjoyed a creative and relaxing afternoon painting canvas with a complimentary cocktail on arrival. Best of all, they got to take home their finished artwork as a memento of the occasion.

Take a look at our photographer Kenny Elrick’s exclusive pictures of the events below:

Shaun and Frances McKeever enjoyed a lovely Afternoon Tea at Haddo House.
Celebrating Mother’s Day with a delightful Afternoon Tea at Haddo House.
A memorable Mother’s Day at Haddo House, complete with Afternoon Tea and good company.
Sian Thompson, Erin Thompson, and Steph Thompson enjoying a special Mother’s Day together at Haddo House
Sam Gascoigne plays beautiful music during Afternoon Tea at Haddo House on Mother’s Day
A delicious spread of cakes and treats during Afternoon Tea at Haddo House on Mother’s Day
Colin and Lyn Reid with their daughter Iona Reid, celebrating Mother’s Day at Haddo House
Jill and Alex Donaldson
James and June Gilmour
A lovely moment with (back left to right) Gordon Smith, Paul Kitayama-Dorosh, Michelle Kitayama-Dorosh, and (front left to right) Mary Mitchell and Pauline Smith.
Josie Burnett and son Andrew Burnett
Mother Margaret-Anne Fraser with daughter Mel Fraser
Enjoying Afternoon Tea at Haddo House, with a performance by Sam Gascoigne on the piano.
Sabrosa in Aberdeen, the OGV Taproom hosted a special Mother’s Day Paint and Sip event.
Anna and Scott Moffat celebrate Mother’s Day together at the Paint and Sip event held by the OGV Taproom
Scott and Roxane Gray are enjoying the special day together
Cornelia Afouda and Clara Sutherland-Maurillon enjoying the day together
Sofia Hoecke and Lina Khan enjoying a creative Paint and Sip session
Carol Cronin, Charlotte Prati, and Fiona Prati enjoying a wonderful day together
Mother and daughter, Denise Forrest and Ellis Forrest, enjoying a fun Paint and Sip session together
Mother’s Day made even more special with a Paint and Sip event at Sabrosa
A perfect Mother’s Day experience: Paint, Sip, and enjoy at Sabrosa. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

 

