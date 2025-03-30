Gallery: Mother’s Day celebrations in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Families gathered at venues across the north-east to celebrate Mother’s Day.

At Haddo House, they threw a fancy high tea in the beautiful upstairs Library where guests enjoyed live piano music while sampling delicious treats.

Sandra Morrison, visitor services manager at Haddo House, said: “Mothers have long been a very important part of Haddo’s history, nurturing their own children and bringing up the Earls & Marquises of Haddo to become the great men of their eras, across the centuries.

“It is a privilege to invite modern-day mothers inside the house for a luxurious afternoon tea, and for them to be celebrated in style, for all that they do for their families in today’s world.”

Meanwhile, at Sabrosa in Aberdeen, the OGV Taproom hosted a special Mother’s Day Paint and Sip event. Participants enjoyed a creative and relaxing afternoon painting canvas with a complimentary cocktail on arrival. Best of all, they got to take home their finished artwork as a memento of the occasion.

