Swanky hospitality plan for Banks o’ Dee stadium and pub bosses to turn offices into Union Street flats

Banks o’ Dee FC want to create a swanky new hospitality space at their Aberdeen stadium, while a pub firm is planning to turn Union Street offices into flats.

These and more feature in this week’s Planning Ahead, our regular round-up of the latest proposals being pondered across the north-east.

Every week we bring readers a selection of the most interesting applications submitted to our councils to form changes big and small in our communities.

We start with a trip to the north-east coast, where a farmer wants to build a retirement home on his land.

Plans revealed for new Collieston home as farmer retires

Little Collieston is a wee cluster of cottages west of the seaside village near Ellon, which historically served as homes for crofters, rural workers and the local blacksmith.

They were part of the estate owned by J Gordon Esq. of Cluny Castle.

But over the years, time has moved on and it has gone from being a settlement of crofts to a more typically modern residential area.

Those traditional cottages have been renovated or rebuilt, while buildings once used in the farming and fishing industries have become houses.

However, architects say Little Collieston has “retained its charm”, with new residents lured by its “tranquil, scenic setting”.

Now, Mains of Collieston farmer Andy Harper wants to build a new property on his land there as he eases into retirement.

‘This is essential for the future of the business’

Papers sent to Aberdeenshire Council explain that he has “dedicated his life” to the family-run farm since 1981.

Mr Harper bought the farm in 2006, 25 years after first taking it on as a tenant.

Architects add: “As they approach retirement, they seek permission to build a modest retirement home within the farm’s boundaries.

“This proposal is essential for ensuring the smooth succession of the farming business and their ability to remain connected to the land and community central to their lives.”

His son is now poised to take over daily operations, which would mean residing in the main farmhouse – which is used as the base of the business.

But this new house would mean Mr Harper can offer “guidance and support”.

Documents add: “This arrangement ensures that the farm remains a viable, family-run enterprise, contributing to local food production and the rural economy.”

New coffee shop could open in Fraserburgh

Over in Fraserburgh, the owners of the Andersons at No 8 delicatessen and spirits shop are making plans to expand their business.

Shirley Tijou has submitted papers to Aberdeenshire Council detailing proposals to transform the storage building next door into a restaurant – which would be known as Cafe at No 10.

The documents state: “This new venture will not only enhance our current offerings but also meet a growing demand in the local area.”

With Fraserburgh Academy nearby, along with the police station, a doctors surgery and pharmacy, bosses say there is a “significant need” for a “convenient and welcoming” spot.

What would new cafe sell?

The papers add: “Our community has expressed a desire for more dining options that

offer quick, healthy, and delicious meals.

“Our coffee shop will fulfill this need by providing fresh sandwiches, specialty coffees, teas, smoothies, and healthy drinks for children.”

The new coffee shop would be open from 7.30am to 10pm from Monday to Saturday if the plans are approved, and from 9am to 7pm on Sundays.

It would have space for 24 people to dine in the premises, selling things like sandwiches, wraps and cakes along with specialty tea and coffee.

Dental surgery could become home

Elsewhere in The Broch, the closed North Street Dentist building could be turned into a home.

Blueprints show how the ground floor waiting room would become the kitchen, while the attached surgery would be the living room.

A storage/staff area would become a bedroom while another surgery on the ground floor would become another.

Upstairs, staff areas would become two more bedrooms.

Ballater outbuilding could become ‘compact’ home

Over in Ballater, the owner of The Auld Manse in Church Square wants to extend an outbuilding at his historic home to create a small house.

Applicant Robert Deeming says this “compact” two-bedroom property would be formed in the garden grounds.

At the moment, the outbuilding is used as a storage shed

Fiddes architects say this is a site “rich in history and architectural significance”, close to Glenmuick Church in the heart of the village, and the design of this new home would respect this.

Pub bosses reveal new Union Street flats plan

Heading into Aberdeen, these former offices on the Granite Mile could soon be given a new lease of life thanks to a prominent city centre businessman.

Stuart Clarkson, of PB Devco, is planning to turn the upper floors of 491-493 Union Street into three flats.

The building is just next to the Tesco Express at the top of the street.

Drawings sent to the council show a pair of two-bed apartments alongside a single one-bed apartment above the mobile phone shop on the ground floor.

But council environmental health experts say noise studies need to be carried out first due to the busy location.

Mr Clarkson is aiming to expand on his Union Street empire, already heading up bars such as Soul and The Howff, and eateries like Vovem and So NYC.

It comes amid renewed efforts to breathe new life into the empty upper floors lining the Granite Mile.

The hope is that, transforming them with a variety of uses such as housing, will help to boost the struggling city centre.

Last year, plans were put forward to revamp the old office building at 475-485 Union Street, after Holburn House was snapped up for £525,000 at auction.

New garage to protect hearse from weather and vandals

Mark Shaw Funeral Services in Kincorth has formed plans to build a new double garage to shield vehicles at the Abbotswell Road site from harm.

The work is estimated to cost £20,000.

Information supplied to the council says this will be used to store the funeral car and limousine.

The application states: “The proposed garage is essential for the secure storage of funeral vehicles, ensuring they are protected from weather conditions and potential vandalism.”

Banks o’ Dee stadium to get new hospitality stand with balcony overlooking pitch

Highland League side Banks o’ Dee FC have some big ambitions to turn their ground into more of an attraction.

Bosses have now unveiled plans to extend the spectator stand at Spain Park in Aberdeen.

It would be altered to include an “internal hospitality space” at first floor level, with a balcony overlooking the pitch.

There would be storage space beneath this new hospitality area.

This hospitality area would be built on the roof of the current building at ground floor level.

Architects say: “The new extension would be used as a dedicated hospitality space during matchdays to provide spectators with access to hot food, drinks and respite from the adjoining open-air stand before and after the match.”

What is the hospitality situation like just now?

It’s all part of the Banks o’ Dee business model to sustain the stadium, with hospitality packages for local businesses and season ticket holders a key driver of income.

At the moment, punters enjoying the special treatment are housed in a “multipurpose room primarily used as a community boxing club” – which has a “very limited view of the pitch”.

The papers sent to the council conclude: “The need for a dedicated purpose-built hospitality space is becoming increasingly important to secure the long-term suitability of the site.”

What do you think of the plans for the football ground? Let us know in our comments section below

Belmont Cinema plans APPROVED

Finally, it may be a tale with more twists and turns than the average Hollywood epic, but the quest to revive Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema has taken a step forward.

The cinema was closed in October 2022, leaving diehard film fans devastated.

But the campaign to bring it back to life was launched pretty much as soon as the locks were changed.

The local movie fans who had assembled to reopen it were given control of the building after scouring venues across the world for inspiration.

And last September, an ambitious plan to upgrade it was finally lodged with Aberdeen City Council.

What does the plan involve?

The proposal detailed aims to refurbish the much-missed but slightly dated interior of the city’s only independent cinema.

And proposals were also submitted to reimagine the canopy at the front of the 19th century building, which should “draw visitors in”.

Air source heating will be installed too, while the entrance lobby is expanded and altered.

At the basement level, the bar will be repositioned as the area becomes a “multi

-use space suitable for various events”.

The seating in the screening rooms will be improved to “significantly

enhance both the guest comfort and viewing experience”.

What did council experts say?

Council heritage boffins have examined the proposals over the past several months.

They agree the replacement canopy would “preserve the special character, architectural and historic interest of the listed building”.

New signage has been blessed too, along with the string of internal changes.

A report granting planning permission concludes: “The works would be appropriate for the resumed use of the building as a cinema.”

However, since the plans were unveiled, upgrade costs have soared to £3 million, meaning there could be a few more hurdles to overcome before the projectors at the beloved venue whir back into life.

Learn more about the campaign to bring the picturehouse back.

You can see this week’s plans here:

Collieston home proposal

Fraserburgh coffee shop plan

Dentist to become new home

Ballater outbuilding

Union Street flats plan revealed

Mark Shaw Funeral Services garage

Banks o’ Dee stadium upgrade scheme

Belmont Cinema plans APPROVED