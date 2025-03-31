Exclusive: Lidl puts in offer for demolished Lang Stracht site next to soon-to-close store

Lidl has submitted an offer to buy the former Lang Stracht site of Aberdeen Journals in a last ditch plea to stay in Mastrick.

Supermarket chiefs confirmed they put in a bid earlier this month for the land just next to their current home, but could face competition from other suitors.

Negotiations over the plot have been ongoing for the past six years, since the old Press and Journal and Evening Express offices were flattened.

Lidl has finally been given the chance to secure it – but as it’s on the open market, there could be a bidding war over the land.

The firm previously wrote to locals pleading their case to stay in Mastrick, imploring customers to “make their voices heard”.

What has happened with Lidl Lang Stracht saga so far?

Lidl has been “unable to renew” the lease on what is Aberdeen’s oldest branch.

Years ago, a deal was reached for the German giant to move a few doors down after The P&J relocated to the city centre.

However before this could be finalised, supermarket chiefs “identified significant risks” with the site, due to a “sensitive data centre” there.

The local authority agreed to pave way for the new supermarket, but Lidl had their offer rejected by finance bosses in 2021.

A further bid was put in by Lidl last year, but council chiefs revealed that the site would have to be put out on the open market – potentially driving up the price.

Is third time the charm for Mastrick Lidl?

Supermarket chiefs are keeping their cards close to their chest for now, saying they hope their bid is “considered in line with the strong community desire” to stay in the area.

They previously issued an impassioned rallying call to locals, urging them to back their plans to stay in Mastrick.

This comes after B&M had plans approved to open a new store in the same industrial estate just a week ago.

Aberdeen City Council has been approached for comment.

